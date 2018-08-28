Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Budget silence prompts concerns over A14 upgrade across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 17:20 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:20 29 October 2018

Heavy traffic has caused problems on the A14 for years. Picture: ARCHANT

Heavy traffic has caused problems on the A14 for years. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Campaigners seeking to improve the A14 in Suffolk are still waiting to see if there will be more money to improve the road after the Chancellor failed to mention a financial boost to Highways England in his budget speech.

Philip Hammond had been expected to announce a £29bn boost for the agency in his budget speech – but although he promised £420m for local authorities to fix potholes in their roads, there was no mention of a major investment in major routes across the country.

The Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and the county’s MPs are calling for improvements to seven junctions on the Suffolk stretch of the road from the A142 junction at Exning just outside Newmarket to the Seven Hills interchange east of Ipswich where the A12 north meets in the A14.

The largest single project they are hoping to see completed is the Copdock Mill interchange south of Ipswich where the A12 heading to Colchester, Chelmsford, and the M25 hits the A14.

They hope to see this replaced by a full grade-separated junction that would allow traffic to move between the two trunk roads without having to stop at a roundabout or traffic lights.

The Chamber, says the pinch-points cost businesses in the county £360m a year – as well as frustration for drivers using the road for leisure journeys.

It will be asking Suffolk’s MPs to ensure that part of the £29bn promised to Highways England during the run-up to the budget speech to upgrade roads across the country is allocated to the A14 as well as to the A12 in Essex which is due to be widened to three lanes all the way between Chelmsford and Colchester.

Chief executive John Dugmore said: “Suffolk Chamber was surprised, contrary to the pre-Budget messaging, that there was no explicit mention of additional funding for Highways England to upgrade our strategic roads network. We hope that there will be more clarity over the next day or so on this important issue for Suffolk and the UK as a whole – with the A14 clearly not fit for purpose.

“In addition, businesses and consumers alike will remain concerned at the continued anaemic growth figures forecast between now and 2023. More capital investment in our communications, rail and road infrastructure – building for growth in other words – is needed now more than ever.”

Topic Tags:

Live: What will Chancellor Philip Hammond do for Suffolk and Essex in this year’s budget?

15:16 Paul Geater
Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, prepares his speech in his office in Downing Street.Pictured: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is today presenting his second full autumn budget. Follow here for the main issues to come and comment on what you think about his budget proposals.

Youth stabbed holiday park staff member in stomach

16:13 Jake Foxford
Perry wise, 18, of St Osyth, was detained by holiday park staff members after stabbing a man in the stomach. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

An Essex teenager has been jailed for 14 months for stabbing a worker who confronted him.

Updated: Colchester man dead after struck being struck by train near Kelvedon

11:15 Amy Gibbons
Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Services on Greater Anglia trains are delayed after an elderly man died when struck by a train on the line between Colchester and Witham.

Fears ‘horrendous’ mountain of human waste could return following removal of bins

15:53 James Carr
The large orange smart bins in the Beccles lay-by on the A146 have been removed. Picture: Nick Butcher

An infamous litter hotspot could once again be overflowing with bags of human waste following the removal of much-needed smart bins, volunteers are warning.

Video: See inside a luxury home of a famous TV presenter for sale for £3.5 million

15:06 Caroline Culot
The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Famous BBC TV racing presenter and former jockey Emma Spencer is selling her palatial Newmarket home. Property editor Caroline Culot went to visit The Courtyard, Balaton Place, for sale for a guide price of £3.5 million.

Burglars steal bikes worth thousands from Suffolk village

14:48 Amy Gibbons
The burglary took place on Hilly Close in the small village of Sapiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Thieves forced their way into barns and stole several valuable bicycles from a property in Sapiston.

Crash into pub landmark ‘sounded like bomb had gone off’, court told

14:20 Tom Potter
Tamer Acar admitted driving away from the scene Picture: CHRIS MAPEY

A truck driver has admitted failing to stop at the scene of destruction he caused to a Grade I listed Suffolk landmark.

Most read

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: The worst side I’ve seen in my 40 years of supporting Town

Town fans sit in the lower tier at The Den, watching the Blues lose 3-0. Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Major Ipswich road closed after crash traps man in car

The crash happened near the waste recycling centre on Foxhall Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A loyal assistant, a former judo champion and a boyhood Canary - the men behind new Ipswich boss Lambert

Matt Gill, Stuart Taylor, Paul Lambert and Jim Henry pictured at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Colchester man dead after struck being struck by train near Kelvedon

Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Breaking News: Three arrested in connection with fire on school grounds

Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24