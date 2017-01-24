Budget proposals backed by Suffolk county council cabinet

Richard Smith, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for economic development. Archant

Proposals to increase the county council’s element of its tax bills by 3% to help pay for social care have been backed by the authority’s cabinet.

The Tory-run administration is to take advantage of the government’s offer to allow it to make a social care precept without affecting its basic council tax rate.

Cabinet member for finance Richard Smith said this would allow the authority to continue to fund social care while helping to cut the basic budget by £31m.

It would need to take about £8.5m from its reserves – but because its useable reserves amounted to £48m it would not be able to do this many times.

Labour Group Leader Sandy Martin said: “By using a little more of their enormous reserves, now is the time for the administration at Suffolk County Council to invest in preventative services that will save us money in the long-term and ensure the safety of Suffolk residents.”