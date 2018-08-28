Partly Cloudy

Town to install CCTV in aftermath of shocking sex attack on teenage boy

PUBLISHED: 12:21 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 12:22 24 October 2018

CCTV will be installed across Bungay following the sexual assault of a teenage boy. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

CCTV will be installed across Bungay following the sexual assault of a teenage boy. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Archant © 2018

CCTV will be rolled out across a market town nearly three months after it was rocked by a sickening sex attack on a teenage boy.

Castle Lane, Bungay. Photo: James Carr.

Bungay Town Council has agreed to move forward on plans which will see around 12 cameras installed in central locations.

The cameras, expected to cost around £13,000, will be placed around the Buttercross, Broad Street, Trinity Street along with additional cameras in along St Mary’s Street and Lower Olland Street.

CCTV will be installed across Bungay following the sexual assault of a teenage boy. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

It is hoped the CCTV will deter joyriders and other anti-social behaviour around the town.

Mayor Mick Lincoln said while the plans have been on the cards, the sexual assault of a teenage boy in Castle Lane on August 4 highlighted the town’s need for CCTV.

Broad Street, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

The boy was walking along the popular dog walking route at around 9.30pm when he was pushed into nearby bushes and sexually assaulted.

Residents of the town were horrified by the attack and shocked such an assault could take place in a peaceful community.

St Marys Street, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Mr Lincoln said: “It was certainly something that sharpened our minds, but it was something we couldn’t do until we moved into our new office.

“The key thing to happen was for us to move into Broad Street. We now have somewhere to feed the camera back to.”

Trinity Street, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

While no cameras will be placed in Castle Lane it is believed had CCTV already been installed in the surrounding streets police would have been able to gather potentially vital information.

Mr Lincoln added: “If we would have had a camera installed the police might have been able to get useful information from them.”

Trinity Street, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

The man responsible for the attack - described as 6ft 2in tall, of slim build and wearing all black - is still at large.

It is hoped the cameras will be fully operational in the next few months and provide reassurance to worried residents.

St Marys Street, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

The mayor said: “I think obviously people are still concerned about the attack and we are just about to move the clocks back – with the dark nights people will worry.

“I don’t think the town council thinks CCTV has all the answers but I hope it acts as a deterrent and deters people from anti-social behaviour.”

