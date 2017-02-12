Burglar Steven Watts jailed after stealing car, TV, cash and jewellery from Chelmsford home

Steven Watts. Picture: Essex Police Archant

A prolific Essex burglar who displayed “no remorse for his victims” has been jailed for two years and four months.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steven Watts, of Parnell Close, Chafford Hundred, was sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, February 9, for two counts of theft and one count of burglary.

He was found not guilty of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

On September 16, 2016, a man returned to his house in Goldenacres, Chelmsford, at around 10pm to discover his Mini Countryman Cooper S car missing.

The victim, aged in his 30s, tried to get into his home through the front door and found it had been barricaded by a table.

Once inside he discovered that every cupboard and drawer had been searched.

Items including a £1,300 Samsung television, a three figure sum of cash, Pandora necklaces valued at £200, a Radley watch and a £800 necklace had been taken.

The car was later found with £13,000 worth of damage. The other items have never been found.

Watts was arrested and charged on Friday, January 6, 2017.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant David Wilkinson, of Essex Police, said: “Watts is a prolific burglar and has been linked to dozens of burglaries across Essex.

“He has shown no remorse for his actions or any regard for the victim in this case, or indeed any of his victims.

“Burglary has a devastating effect on victims that should not be under-estimated, with many people never feeling the same about their home again.

“This sentence sends out a strong message to other burglars that both Essex Police and our criminal justice colleagues will not tolerate their behaviour.”