Burst water main in Grundisburgh leaves some without water

A water main burst this morning, leaving some residents in the Grundisburgh area with low water pressure or no water pressure at all.

Emergency repairs by Anglian Water are underway, with engineers on site since early this morning.

The burst water main is in Half Moon Lane, Grundisburgh, on the junction with the B1079 Woodbridge Road.

This latest incident comes after a sink hole opened up in Newton Road, in Sudbury, yesterday after the water main burst.

A statement from Anglian Water says: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Grundisburgh may have low water pressure or no water pressure at all.

“We have got a burst main in your area and we’re working hard to get it fixed.”

There is some disruption to traffic at the junction, but roads are both open.

The water main serves people across the wider Grundisburgh area.

If you are affected, when water pressure is restored you may have discoloured water initially. You should run the tap for around two minutes and it should become clear.