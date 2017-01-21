Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Burst water main in Grundisburgh leaves some without water

14:02 21 January 2017

A burst water main. Stock image

A burst water main. Stock image

Archant

A water main burst this morning, leaving some residents in the Grundisburgh area with low water pressure or no water pressure at all.

Comment

Emergency repairs by Anglian Water are underway, with engineers on site since early this morning.

The burst water main is in Half Moon Lane, Grundisburgh, on the junction with the B1079 Woodbridge Road.

This latest incident comes after a sink hole opened up in Newton Road, in Sudbury, yesterday after the water main burst.

A statement from Anglian Water says: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Grundisburgh may have low water pressure or no water pressure at all.

“We have got a burst main in your area and we’re working hard to get it fixed.”

There is some disruption to traffic at the junction, but roads are both open.

The water main serves people across the wider Grundisburgh area.

If you are affected, when water pressure is restored you may have discoloured water initially. You should run the tap for around two minutes and it should become clear. 

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk Lady Euston presents Legion d’Honneur to RAF veteran Desmond Lush, 93

12:19 Andrew Hirst
Veteran Desmond Lush being presented with French medal of honour for war service by Lord Lieutenant, Lady Euston.

He risked his life for our freedom, flying in 31 raids on Nazi Germany, and he lived to tell the tale.

Burst water main in Grundisburgh leaves some without water

14:02 Matt Reason
A burst water main. Stock image

A water main burst this morning, leaving some residents in the Grundisburgh area with low water pressure or no water pressure at all.

‘Immensely crude?’ Do you agree with objections to Woodbridge leisure centre design

12:01 Tom Potter
How the Deben Pool will look once the refurbishment has been completed

‘Crude, clumsy and pointlessly lurid’ or ‘colourful, practical and deliverable’ the design for a Suffolk town’s new-look leisure centre has divided opinion.

Man armed with a knife threatens staff at McColl’s newsagents in Colchester

11:49 Matt Reason
Police stock image

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery in Colchester.

Labour’s Emily Thornberry talks Trump and NHS queues during campaign visit to Ipswich

11:36 Paul Geater
Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry.

The British government must be prepared to stand up to new US President Donald Trump when senior ministers visit him for the first time.

Ed Sheeran tells Graham Norton he loves Lego

10:24 Gemma Mitchell
Ed Sheeran

Fast cars, towering mansions and luxurious holidays are usually top of the shopping list for young popstars earning millions of pounds.

Much-admired owls at Seasalt in Woodbridge sold for charity

10:13
The team at Seasalt Woodbridge have chosen to donate their funds to the Royal British Legion after selling off their handmade paper owls from the shop window display.

Paper owls which were a focal point in a shop’s window display have been sold off to raise cash for Woodbridge Royal British Legion.

Most read

Gallery: Newton Road in Sudbury closed until January 27 due to large sinkhole

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

Car driver dies in lorry crash on A14 westbound at Creeting St Mary

Crash on A14 at Needham Market, westbound, involving car and a lorry. Photo by Andrew Bloomfield of AB Photography

Updated: Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

Police investigation into Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh

Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Match preview: Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town – No time for Blues to dwell on FA Cup horror show

Ipswich are stunned by Lincoln's late FA Cup winner. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich Town reportedly close to signing Leeds midfielder Toumani Diagouraga on loan

Toumani Diagouraga, pictured during his time at Brentford

Police release CCTV images after theft in Clacton McDonalds

CCTV still of a man police want to speak to following a theft in Clacton.

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24