Bury St Edmunds care home wins highly-coveted award

PUBLISHED: 09:08 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:08 25 October 2018

Glastonbury Court's Sharlene Van Tonder, manager, and Julia Alcock, deputy manager, at the Suffolk Care Awards Picture: WPR

A Bury St Edmunds care home has scooped a highly-coveted award after being praised for its approach to end-of-life care.

The Sunset Suite at the home, which was praised by judges Picture: WPRThe Sunset Suite at the home, which was praised by judges Picture: WPR

Glastonbury Court, run by Care UK, was nominated alongside 114 other homes at the Suffolk Care Awards and made the shortlist of five – along with Cleves Place in Haverhill.

The five shortlisted homes were then visited by verifiers who spoke to various team members, residents and relatives about the steps taken to ensure end-of-life care is treated with the utmost respect and importance.

Glastonbury Court picked up the End-of-Life Care Award and judges highlighted the introduction of the Sunset Suite – a calm, reflective space friends and family to stay when the time is needed.

The suite is equipped with a sofa bed, fresh linen, a kettle and a fridge.

Sharlene Van Tonder, Glastonbury Court home manager, said: “Here are Glastonbury Court we’re often talking about our fantastic activity-based care, our partnerships with wonderful community groups and milestone birthdays that we always love to celebrate.

“End-of-life care isn’t something people generally want to talk about, but it’s an important part of the work we do and it is essential we give it the attention and respect it deserves, so we can assure families that when the time comes, we’re here for them.

“Earlier this year we opened our Sunset Suite, with the help of Friends of Glastonbury Court (FOG) and the lovely feedback we’ve received from relatives since has made it all worthwhile.

“No matter how long a resident is with us here at Glastonbury Court, everyone is treated with the same level of care and respect, but for us, what really matters is the little things.

“From the personalised photo book we give to relatives once their loved one has passed, to putting the decision in the relatives’ hands about how they want their loved ones’ last days to be spent.

“We’re delighted to have been recognised as a leader in this field at the Suffolk Care Awards, and I would like to thank the wonderful team at Glastonbury Court for their continued hard work and commitment to the residents and their families.”

Watch shocking moment burglars smash window of Suffolk store

29 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The would-be thieves targeted the Budgens store in Great Blakenham Picture: DANIEL PONT

It was one of four attempted burglaries to hit stores across Suffolk in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Arts centre to get £499,000 grant for ‘technological makeover’

23 minutes ago Andrew Clarke
The community-focussed Colchester Arts Centre, in Church Street. which has received a major Arts Council grant for access improvements. Photo: Gregg Brown

An arts centre housed in a redundant medieval church is to get a technological makeover thanks to a £499,000 grant.

Man jailed for ‘predatory’ sexual assault on woman he met outside nightclub

40 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Sinan Mehmedov. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A teenager who sexually assaulted a woman he met outside a nightclub after appearing to be concerned for her welfare has been jailed for what police described as a “predatory attack”.

UKIP leader to visit Lowestoft

13:44 Reece Hanson
Ukip Party leader Gerard Batten gives his leader speech at the Ukip annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The leader of UKIP has announced plans to visit Lowestoft next week.

Police confirm FOURTH Suffolk store hit in spate of overnight burglaries

12:12 Amy Gibbons
Barbrooks Stores in Reydon was the fourth premises to be burgled overnight Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A store in Reydon was the fourth casualty of a series of nighttime raids in Suffolk, it has emerged.

Updated: Train passengers delayed on the London line

12:09 Sophie Smith
Greater Anglia train at station

Passengers travelling to and from Diss are experiencing delays today on Greater Anglia trains.

Festive production with star cast to support £12m Suffolk flood defence campaign

11:57 Andrew Hirst
The Save Our Suffolk Estuary committee. Pictured left to right, Clare and Edward Greenwell, Ian Collett, Ian Davey, Jane Maxim Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stars of the West End will be treading the boards in Suffolk to save one of the county’s most special landscapes from flooding.

