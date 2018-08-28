Bury St Edmunds care home wins highly-coveted award

Glastonbury Court's Sharlene Van Tonder, manager, and Julia Alcock, deputy manager, at the Suffolk Care Awards Picture: WPR Archant

A Bury St Edmunds care home has scooped a highly-coveted award after being praised for its approach to end-of-life care.

The Sunset Suite at the home, which was praised by judges Picture: WPR The Sunset Suite at the home, which was praised by judges Picture: WPR

Glastonbury Court, run by Care UK, was nominated alongside 114 other homes at the Suffolk Care Awards and made the shortlist of five – along with Cleves Place in Haverhill.

The five shortlisted homes were then visited by verifiers who spoke to various team members, residents and relatives about the steps taken to ensure end-of-life care is treated with the utmost respect and importance.

Glastonbury Court picked up the End-of-Life Care Award and judges highlighted the introduction of the Sunset Suite – a calm, reflective space friends and family to stay when the time is needed.

The suite is equipped with a sofa bed, fresh linen, a kettle and a fridge.

Sharlene Van Tonder, Glastonbury Court home manager, said: “Here are Glastonbury Court we’re often talking about our fantastic activity-based care, our partnerships with wonderful community groups and milestone birthdays that we always love to celebrate.

“End-of-life care isn’t something people generally want to talk about, but it’s an important part of the work we do and it is essential we give it the attention and respect it deserves, so we can assure families that when the time comes, we’re here for them.

“Earlier this year we opened our Sunset Suite, with the help of Friends of Glastonbury Court (FOG) and the lovely feedback we’ve received from relatives since has made it all worthwhile.

“No matter how long a resident is with us here at Glastonbury Court, everyone is treated with the same level of care and respect, but for us, what really matters is the little things.

“From the personalised photo book we give to relatives once their loved one has passed, to putting the decision in the relatives’ hands about how they want their loved ones’ last days to be spent.

“We’re delighted to have been recognised as a leader in this field at the Suffolk Care Awards, and I would like to thank the wonderful team at Glastonbury Court for their continued hard work and commitment to the residents and their families.”