Languages tutor given outstanding contribution award

Yannick Limer, who picked up the award at the Suffolk Adult Learners Awards Picture: WSC Archant

A modern languages tutor who has given 30 years of service to West Suffolk College has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to adult education.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yannick Limer was recognised at the Suffolk Adult Learners Awards, which were held at the University of Suffolk in September.

The Bury St Edmunds college tutor picked up the Outstanding Services to Adult Education and Training in Suffolk award at the ceremony, which was hosted by BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Wayne Bavin.

Mrs Limer said: “I was pleasantly surprised as I was put forward for the same award last year.

“Also it is such a lovely award but I feel that I have done a job I love for many years so I do not see it as outstanding – it’s humbling that other people do.”

David Ruddy, the college’s director of employability and community learning, who nominated Mrs Limer for the award, said: “Her classes give participants the opportunity to experience and create in the present, acting as a welcoming forum for people to meet and provide a platform to build confidence.

“The very fact that she has been teaching adults over such a long period and that her classes are so popular is testament to her passion for learning and her belief that gaining knowledge is a wonderful thing that inspires others.”