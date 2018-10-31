Partly Cloudy

Languages tutor given outstanding contribution award

31 October, 2018 - 13:47
Yannick Limer, who picked up the award at the Suffolk Adult Learners Awards Picture: WSC

Archant

A modern languages tutor who has given 30 years of service to West Suffolk College has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to adult education.

Yannick Limer was recognised at the Suffolk Adult Learners Awards, which were held at the University of Suffolk in September.

The Bury St Edmunds college tutor picked up the Outstanding Services to Adult Education and Training in Suffolk award at the ceremony, which was hosted by BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Wayne Bavin.

Mrs Limer said: “I was pleasantly surprised as I was put forward for the same award last year.

“Also it is such a lovely award but I feel that I have done a job I love for many years so I do not see it as outstanding – it’s humbling that other people do.”

David Ruddy, the college’s director of employability and community learning, who nominated Mrs Limer for the award, said: “Her classes give participants the opportunity to experience and create in the present, acting as a welcoming forum for people to meet and provide a platform to build confidence.

“The very fact that she has been teaching adults over such a long period and that her classes are so popular is testament to her passion for learning and her belief that gaining knowledge is a wonderful thing that inspires others.”

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

07:52 Jake Foxford
Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

The family of a Suffolk mother of two who died suddenly after a rare blood disease diagnosis have accepted an award from St John’s ambulance on her behalf - after her organs saved three other lives.

Could charity’s expansion finally provide town’s new community centre?

12:30 Andrew Hirst
Hour Community's chief executive Nick Corke, pictured riding a trishaw, is meeting stakeholders about proposals for a new community hub Picture: GREGG BROWN

A charity’s ambition to expand its operations in response to increasing demand is hoped to provide the solution to a Suffolk town’s long-running ambitions for a new community centre.

All three emergency services called to two vehicle collision on A14

11:17 Dominic Moffitt
Police are still at the scene of a two vehicle collision at the Copdock interchange Picture: Google Maps

Fire, police and ambulance services attended a two vehicle collision on the A14 at the Copdock interchange.

Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

11:05 Harry Cobbold and megan aldous
Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

From Christchurch Park in Ipswich to Castle Park in Colchester, this is where you can watch the fireworks this Guy Fawkes Night.

Only click on this if you’re not squeamish! A horror make up artist reveals her secrets

10:15 Jessica Hill
Zombie by horrormakeupfx

Halloween is the busiest time of year when you’re a horror special effects make up artist. We speak to the woman behind horrormakeupfx to find out what the most popular bloodcurdling looks are this year.

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

10:14 Dominic Moffitt
The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are at the scene of the a three vehicle collision heading Westbound which is causing severe delays for commuters.

Teenage boy due in court accused of spitting on women

09:09 Dominic Moffitt
A teenager has been arrested following reports women were spat on in Clacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 15-year-old boy from Clacton is due in court for seven counts of common assault after several women were spat on.

