Volunteers praised for efforts after Bury scoops Britain in Bloom gold

26 October, 2018 - 08:48
Bury St Edmunds won gold at the RHS Britain in Bloom competition Picture: JO SWEETMAN

Jo Sweetman 2015

The army of volunteers responsible for Bury St Edmunds’ floral success at this year’s Britain in Bloom competition have been praised for their hard work and dedication.

Volunteers from Bury in Bloom celebrate their achievement at main sponsors Greene King Picture: JO SWEETMANVolunteers from Bury in Bloom celebrate their achievement at main sponsors Greene King Picture: JO SWEETMAN

Bury picked up a gold award in the large town category at the prestigious RHS Britain in Bloom ceremony, which was held in Belfast on Friday, October 19.

The town was praised by judges despite the prolonged dry and hot weather over the summer making it a difficult year for gardeners.

Volunteers from around the town gathered for a celebratory photograph on Wednesday.

Melanie Lesser, Bury in Bloom coordinator, said: “It’s just been such a great team effort from everyone in the community.

“The judges said they received a very warm welcome in the town and were very impressed with the display in the Abbey Gardens.”

The Britain in Bloom judges, who visited the town in July, were also wowed by a playlet performed by local actress and writer Hatty Ashton.

Greg Sage, marketing and communications manager at Greene King – the main sponsors of Bury in Bloom, said he was delighted for the town.

“It’s fantastic for Bury St Edmunds to receive the award,” he said. “Greene King are long-term sponsors of Bury in Bloom and we try to do our bit by making the brewery look nice.

“I’m absolutely delighted the town has done so well in this competition.”

Andrew Cobbold, of St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s landscaping and street unit, also paid tribute to his team.

“It really is a team effort,” he said. “From watering the plants, sweeping the streets and picking up litter, everyone plays their part to get the town looking as good as it does.”

Bury narrowly missed out to the Scottish town of Perth, who were crowned large town category winners.

Robin Burnett, chairman of Bury in Bloom, said: “We missed out by a whisker in what was an extremely competitive category.

“But it was a very well organised ceremony by the RHS and very enjoyable.”

Patrick Chung, deputy mayor, said: “It is a great achievement for Bury St Edmunds. The gold award is well deserved for all the hard work of Melanie and the volunteers.”

A total of 76 groups from across the UK competed in 12 categories with each also vying for a gold, silver gilt, silver or bronze medal.

