Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Multi-million pound development in Bury St Edmunds moves a step closer

PUBLISHED: 10:56 02 November 2018

Map of the proposed multi-million pound development Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS/PICK EVERARD

Map of the proposed multi-million pound development Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS/PICK EVERARD

Archant

A detailed business case will be drawn up for a multi-million pound development in Bury St Edmunds that could bring leisure, health and educations services onto one site.

An artist's impression of the proposed development Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS/PICK EVERARDAn artist's impression of the proposed development Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS/PICK EVERARD

Members of St Edmundsbury Borough Council have unanimously agreed for detailed plans to be worked up for nationally ground-breaking proposals to deliver integrated public services and build new state-of-the-art leisure facilities at Western Way.

An outline business case has already been drawn up for the proposed development, with cost estimates of the scheme around the £100 to £125million mark.

The current Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre and swimming pool in Beetons Way could also be moved within the site to integrate with health services.

The leisure centre would stay open while the new bigger and better one is developed, eventually releasing land for much-needed student accommodation and parking.

An artist's impression inside the development Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS/PICK EVERARDAn artist's impression inside the development Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILS/PICK EVERARD

The outline business case also suggested that the steel frame of the depot on Olding Road is re-used for the new public service building, saving money and resources as well as creating a flexible space that can be built in a phased way and will link to West Suffolk House.

John Griffiths, leader of St Edmundsbury Borough Council, said: “I am delighted that councillors unanimously backed these proposals going forward for more detailed work.

“This is an exciting opportunity to deliver services in a much more joined up way while regenerating this area of Bury St Edmunds to improve the health, education and prosperity of our residents.

“This is nationally ground breaking and brings public and private partners together. Evidence shows where you put education, health, leisure and other public services together they achieve more than the sum of their parts.

“It is much more than bricks and mortar and where people sit. It is how we work together and make it much easier for people to access services.

“Partners have already indicated their willingness to be part of these plans and help progress them, with health colleagues in particular already indicating they would like to move.

“We already work closely with partners in West Suffolk House, sharing offices and expertise, and this is the logical next step.”

Councillors agreed the proposals should only go ahead if that final business case shows that there is a workable highways plan, the finances stack up and the project at least breaks even for the council as developer. The council will also look at external funding and other sources of finance.

Mr Griffiths added: “This has been a long-term ambition and part of the master plan for the site. It is obvious that doing nothing is not an option and we have the opportunity to not only transform local services but invest in new and improved leisure facilities for the community.

“It also means we can keep leisure facilities open while the new ones are being developed.

“I welcome the council’s decision to support us driving forward and developing a detailed business case that will be considered next year.”

The report said that doing nothing was not an option on the site as the leisure centre needs refurbishment and the depot buildings will become empty.

The new site would create opportunities for multiple other partners to join the councils and West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group at the site, in the first or later phases.

To date, work on exploring the business case has involved all parts of the NHS, the police, Abbeycroft Leisure, West Suffolk College, Citizens Advice and several other partners under the auspices of the Government’s One Public Estate Programme.

Which partners will be part of the first phase of development will be clarified before the final business case in 2019.

Topic Tags:

Teenager was hit by police car and ambulance in A14 crash, inquest hears

10 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Ewan Clover, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 19-year-old man died after being hit by an unmarked police car and an ambulance on the A14 at Rougham, an inquest has heard.

Number of ambulance safety incidents almost doubles - but trust praises staff reporting

11 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Dorothy Hosein. Picture: Ian Burt

The number of safety incidents reported at the region’s ambulance trust nearly doubled in the space of a year.

Rabbits, pigs and poultry find new homes after smallholder prosecuted

11 minutes ago Tom Potter
A white doe and her young, called called Snow White and the seven dwarves, have moved to the RSPCA Suffolk and East Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Almost 100 animals have been adopted or are set to find new homes after leaving a chaotic Suffolk smallholding.

Gallery Five Christmas getaways in East Anglia still available

11 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Do you fancy staying in a log cabin this Christmas? Picture: AIRBNB

Have you always wanted to go away for Christmas? Do you fancy a change of scenery for your Boxing Day walk? Here is where you can visit in our region for the festive season.

Will Clacton get its Christmas Wonderland after all?

38 minutes ago Jessica Hill
St John's Nursery's Winter Wonderland attraction

A nursery in Clacton can celebrate a merrier Christmas this year, because its fight against Tendring District Council (TDC) over its Winter Wonderland has been put on hold.

Driver arrested over M11 fatal crash is released under investigation

43 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The crash happened on the northbound stretch of the M11 between junctions 8 and 8a Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An Ipswich man arrested in connection with a fatal crash on the M11 near Stansted Airport has been released under investigation by Essex Police.

New security team unveiled at hospital to protect staff from attacks

10:37 Michael Steward
The new RPI security team is unveiled at West Suffolk Hospital Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

A specially-trained protection team has been unveiled at West Suffolk Hospital after nearly a fifth of staff reported being subjected to physical violence in the past 12 months.

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘What has Lowestoft come to?’ - Worrying crime figures after stabbings, teen attacks and assaults on the homeless

A man was stabbed in Station Square on Friday evening. Photo: James Carr.

‘I believe we’ll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years’ – what Lambert said at Supporters’ Club AGM

Paul Lambert has signed a contract to be Ipswich Town manager until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

Video ‘Opinions were made very quickly... this is another chance for everyone’ - Chambers on Town’s fresh start

Luke Chambers discussed Paul Hurst, Paul Lamber and the mood in the camp ahead of this weekend's game with Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Video This is the organised crime gang that carried out 200 burglaries

A crime gang committed burglaries across East Anglia. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24