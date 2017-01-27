Bury St Edmunds marks Holocaust Memorial Day
18:45 27 January 2017
Archant
Peaceful Bury St Edmunds may be a world away from atrocities, but a large crowd gathered for Holocaust Memorial Day.
Taking place at the Peace Garden in the Abbey Gardens, Reverend Canon Matthew Vernon, of St Edmundsbury Cathedral, led the service.
He said it was really important to be standing united to challenge the “terrible events” that take place in the world and have “scarred our human history”.
Children from Guildhall Feoffment Primary School sang during the service and planted snowdrops to remember the victims of the Holocaust.
Mayor of St Edmundsbury, Julia Wakelam, said it was a privilege to be there to represent the borough, adding: “It’s wonderful to see so many members of the community here as well as we should remember this beautiful Peace Garden was a creation, really, from the community.”
The theme of this Holocaust Memorial Day is ‘how can life go on?’