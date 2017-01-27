Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bury St Edmunds nightspot attacker jailed after single punch left man unconscious

16:31 27 January 2017

South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

A young man with a previously unblemished record has been jailed after a nightspot brawl left another man unconscious and needing 14 stitches.

Comment
Ruaraidh Williams, who was jailed for ABHRuaraidh Williams, who was jailed for ABH

Ruaraidh Williams, of Mere Farm Cottages, Great Barton, near Bury St Edmunds, was sentenced to six months in prison for causing actual bodily harm to Alexander Turner on August 28.

Williams, 22, pleaded guilty when he appeared before South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court to punching Mr Turner who was looking in the other direction at the time.

Prosecutor Lucy Miller said Mr Turner had been out in Bury town centre with four friends and went into LP nightclub around midnight.

A fracas broke out and the next thing Mr Turner recalled was coming round and being tended by security staff.

Mrs Miller said Mr Turner’s clothes were caked in blood and he had sustained facial and head injuries. These included a deep cut over his left eye which needed four stitches. Another cut to the left side of his face required six stitches and a further four stitches were needed to sew up a laceration on the inside of his mouth.

Mr Turner was said to have been unconscious for around 10 to 15 minutes.

In a victim statement read out in court Mr Turner said: “I was facing the other way. My attacker didn’t even give me a chance to defend myself.”

Magistrates heard the incident was the most horrific experience of Mr Turner’s life and he recalled regaining consciousness to hear people calling for an ambulance.

His statement continued: “I’m not embarrassed to admit I was scared. That moment will live with me forever.”

Claire Furlong representing Williams who had no previous convictions, said: “Mr Williams deeply regrets the injuries caused to Mr Turner. Mr Williams saw someone come towards him and simply put in a pre-emptive strike.”

She added her client had no intention of causing the injuries he did with a single punch.

Williams claimed a group of males were pushing and shoving one of his friends so he intervened.

In addition to his jail term, Williams must pay Mr Turner £200 compensation.

Keywords: South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court

Woman in 80s, from Braintree, dies after A120 Coggeshall crash

18 minutes ago Jason Noble
017 SH A120 MARKS TEY CRASH NEW

A woman aged in her 80s, from Braintree, has been pronounced dead after a crash on the A120 in Coggeshall on Friday, January 27.

Bury St Edmunds nightspot attacker jailed after single punch left man unconscious

16:31 Colin Adwent
South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

A young man with a previously unblemished record has been jailed after a nightspot brawl left another man unconscious and needing 14 stitches.

Updated: ‘Brave’ neighbour tried to save woman from fatal bungalow fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

16:07 Matt Stott matt.stott@archant.co.uk
Mandy Miller. Pic: Sharron Miller Powell.

Firefighters were pushed back by flames and intense smoke at a house fire which killed a mother-of-one in Ipswich

Gallery: Beanz meanz charity fun for Trimley St Martin primary youngsters

25 minutes ago RICHARD CORNWELL richard.cornwell@archant.co.uk
Headteacher of Trimley St Martin Primary School, Samantha Ross, sitting in a bath full of baked beans int he school playground as part of a Go Orange event to raise cash for Muscular Dystrophy.

Head teacher Samantha Ross took on the fabled charity challenge of sitting in a bath of baked beans – to join her pupils in a day of orange-themed fundraising.

Day of misery for passengers after wires brought down

32 minutes ago Paul Geater paul.geater@archant.co.uk
Network Rail engineers worked through the night to fix the overhead wires.

Rail passengers heading to and from London endured a day of disruption after six sections of overhead wire came down over 10 miles in Essex.

Police issue safety advice for drivers and cyclists after two crashes – one fatal – in Newmarket

34 minutes ago Matt Reason
Accident Newmarket Barbara Stradbroke Ave.

The death of cyclist Zoltan Domotor and the serious head injury of another in Newmarket has seen police issue safety advice.

Bury St Edmunds residents to pay an extra 3.8% for town council tax precept

36 minutes ago Chris Shimwell chris.shimwell@archant.co.uk
Town Council Offices in Bury St Edmunds.

Taxpayers will see a 3.8% increase in their Bury St Edmunds town council precept from April 1.

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller

Updated: ‘Brave’ neighbour tried to save woman from fatal bungalow fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

Mandy Miller. Pic: Sharron Miller Powell.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 1)

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Updated: Corrie McKeague: What we know about the disappearance of the RAF Honington serviceman

Corrie McKeague

Suffolk mum saved baby’s life after she stopped breathing in car seat

Little Myla Chambers, who was diagnosed with a double aortic arch after she stopped breathing in her car seat

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Tougher games bring out the best in my teams, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

It's backs-to-the-wall time for Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Preston boss Simon Grayson says Jordan Hugill is not for sale

Christophe Berra climbs over Jordan Hugill when Ipswich Town hosted Preston earlier in the season. Photo: Steve Waller

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy turns to the ‘Serenity Prayer’ when times get tough

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

Will the growth of Ipswich lead to more traffic congestion?

Ipswich Town loanee Toumani Diagouraga knows he has no future at Leeds United

Leeds UnitedÕs Toumani Diagouraga during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24