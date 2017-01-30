Overcast

Bury St Edmunds PCSO issues more than 100 parking fines in her first few weeks

07:46 30 January 2017

Emily Howell

Emily Howell

A new police officer aiming to crack down on illegal parking in Bury St Edmunds has been praised for issuing more than 100 tickets in her first few weeks – including one for the man who hired her.

5 Comments

The chairman of Bury St Edmunds Town Council Andrew Speed led the praise for Emily Howell at last week’s full council meeting, praising her for “ticketing the chairman of the council”.

“You probably weren’t expecting me to be quite so effective,” police community support officer Howell joked in response.

She reported to the council since December 15 she has issued 106 tickets, including 18 on the day of the meeting.

“There are days when I don’t manage to get to it but when I do, I hit hard,” PCSO Howell added.

Mr Speed led the calls last year for Bury’s town council to pay for two PCSOs to help focus on issues which councillors received most complaints about from residents – in particular parking and anti-social behaviour. A second PCSO is due to start in April.

They are both employed by Suffolk Constabulary, however all the costs of wages and training are paid by the town council, who in turn are able to request the PCSOs focus on particular areas.

It was a big project for the town council, which upped its council tax by around 70%last year to help pay for this and other projects.

“I’m incredibly impressed with the start she’s made and the impact it’s having,” councillor Richard Rout told the meeting.

“Certainly, the response from the residents has been positive about having visible policing back in the town. I passionately believe crimes are prevented simply by having the visible police presence.

“Andrew deserves our congratulations for driving this forwards.”

Asked which areas of the town had seen problem parking, PCSO Howell said: “There’s an extensive list. It’s all over town. It’s not just close into the town it’s some of the wards as well.

“The wards don’t necessarily get much attention and the time they do is when we have complaints. Generally we don’t tend to walk next to an illegally-parked car. We don’t see it until we get a complaint but generally the town does get quite a few.

“There are places I’ve noticed are a little better but some of the roads continue to be just as dreadful as they were in the first place. It’s an ongoing issue but we’re trying really hard.”

  • What is the real reason behind this article. Do we have a productive Officer here ? Yes. Does this highlight a particular problem in this area ? No. Its a problem County wide. Since the demise of established Traffic Wardens who's only job was to address parking issues I suspect productivity has shrunk. This officer is doing what once was done. Perhaps a re think and allow the wheel to turn full circle before there are established Traffic Wardens (Police or Local Authority) back on our streets topping the coffers up again. Anyone who moans for being ticketed should wind their necks in unless they have good reason. The rule of law is obvious and known.

    Cryptic

    Monday, January 30, 2017

  • Cue a sexist hate-campaign against her on social media. But good to see the great job she's doing. We could do with half a dozen like her here in Ipswich.

    beerlover

    Monday, January 30, 2017

  • Could we borrow her for Sudbury please ? Maybe she will be "Ms Terminator". Good Luck PCSO Howell.

    Curly Dave

    Monday, January 30, 2017

  • Haverhill and later in Sudbury, had a very efficient traffic warden Pcso known locally as "The Terminator". He only had to be spotted walking down the street and illegally parked vehicles just scattered. Those that didn't got a ticket. Best of luck to this young lady but when the local authorities eventually take over responsibility for parking enforcement, will she be out of a job or just re-employed as a "traffic warden" on a lower wage scale ?

    The original Victor Meldrew

    Monday, January 30, 2017

  • Would love to see her, or someone like her, in Felixstowe. Is a transfer fee possible!

    DALINE

    Monday, January 30, 2017

Bury St Edmunds PCSO issues more than 100 parking fines in her first few weeks

