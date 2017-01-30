Bury St Edmunds PCSO issues more than 100 parking fines in her first few weeks

Emily Howell

A new police officer aiming to crack down on illegal parking in Bury St Edmunds has been praised for issuing more than 100 tickets in her first few weeks – including one for the man who hired her.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The chairman of Bury St Edmunds Town Council Andrew Speed led the praise for Emily Howell at last week’s full council meeting, praising her for “ticketing the chairman of the council”.

“You probably weren’t expecting me to be quite so effective,” police community support officer Howell joked in response.

She reported to the council since December 15 she has issued 106 tickets, including 18 on the day of the meeting.

“There are days when I don’t manage to get to it but when I do, I hit hard,” PCSO Howell added.

Mr Speed led the calls last year for Bury’s town council to pay for two PCSOs to help focus on issues which councillors received most complaints about from residents – in particular parking and anti-social behaviour. A second PCSO is due to start in April.

They are both employed by Suffolk Constabulary, however all the costs of wages and training are paid by the town council, who in turn are able to request the PCSOs focus on particular areas.

It was a big project for the town council, which upped its council tax by around 70%last year to help pay for this and other projects.

“I’m incredibly impressed with the start she’s made and the impact it’s having,” councillor Richard Rout told the meeting.

“Certainly, the response from the residents has been positive about having visible policing back in the town. I passionately believe crimes are prevented simply by having the visible police presence.

“Andrew deserves our congratulations for driving this forwards.”

Asked which areas of the town had seen problem parking, PCSO Howell said: “There’s an extensive list. It’s all over town. It’s not just close into the town it’s some of the wards as well.

“The wards don’t necessarily get much attention and the time they do is when we have complaints. Generally we don’t tend to walk next to an illegally-parked car. We don’t see it until we get a complaint but generally the town does get quite a few.

“There are places I’ve noticed are a little better but some of the roads continue to be just as dreadful as they were in the first place. It’s an ongoing issue but we’re trying really hard.”