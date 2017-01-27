Overcast

Bury St Edmunds residents express outrage at cuts to Stephensons Breeze 2 bus service

22:25 27 January 2017

More than 100 people attended a meeting on January 27 at Westley Middle School to express their discontent over cuts to Stephensons Breeze 2 bus service.

More than 100 people attended a meeting on January 27 at Westley Middle School to express their discontent over cuts to Stephensons Breeze 2 bus service.

Mariam Ghaemi

Outraged bus users from a Bury St Edmunds estate have described cuts to their bus service as “despicable” at a packed public meeting.

More than 100 people attended a meeting on January 27 at Westley Middle School to express their discontent over cuts to Stephensons Breeze 2 bus service.

Residents of the Westley estate turned out in large numbers tonight to express their anger and dismay over cutbacks to the Breeze 2 service, run by Stephensons of Essex, which connects with the town centre.

They had been hoping to put their questions to Stephensons, but no-one from the company attended the meeting, which was chaired by Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill.

The changes, which came in last week, mean there is now no bus before 9am and after 2.30pm during the week - severely affecting people going to and from work - and no service at all on Saturdays.

Despite Stephensons not showing, solutions are being worked on to improve the service, including collating a petition to be sent to the Traffic Commissioner showing support for Mulleys bus firm to step in.

Whether Suffolk County Council could help plug the gaps where there is no service is also being explored and Dial A Ride, run by Connecting Communities, may help some people get to pre-booked appointments they need to attend.

One woman, who did not give her name, said how they had been treated by Stephensons was “ludicrous”.

“If I want to get to work, which I do for 9am, I have to walk down to Asda, which is not going to be nice in the winter. And there are mums with kids that used to wait there at 8am, and you cannot expect these little kids to walk to Grove Road [for school].”

She added: “We have always been treated fairly poorly on our estate.”

Helen Windwood described how she looks forward to having her son - who lives on Moreton Hall - round for dinner, but now there is no connecting bus.

“Why can there not be an evening bus? There must be workers who finish work at 5/5.30pm. I live on my own. I look forward to my son coming. He cannot drive.”

Councillor Paul Hopfensperger, who was in the audience, said he was contacted by a Cannon Street resident whose 10-year-old son was late for school due to the changes and is now having to drive him there.

He added: “I’m disappointed and appalled - all of these people are here tonight and Stephensons have not bothered to turn up.”

Councillor David Nettleton, who was on the panel, read a statement from Bill Hiron, managing director of Stephensons, which said the Breeze 2 service was sustaining large losses.

To contact Connecting Communities call 01440 712028.

