Bury St Edmunds shoppers shown CCTV images via ‘Corrie’s lorry’ as missing airman search continues

Corrie's lorry in central Bury St Edmunds. Image: Mark Jones Archant

CCTV images which could hold the key to finding missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague have been cast onto screens in central Bury St Edmunds.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Corrie McKeague with his puppy Louell Corrie McKeague with his puppy Louell

Corrie’s mother Nicola Urquhart and brother Darroch McKeague spoke with hundreds of shoppers at the Arc retail centre yesterday morning in the hope of collecting more information about what happened the night the RAF Honington gunner disappeared.

Images of the people police still need to identify were mounted on a lorry by Big Events Screens – the vehicle has been dubbed “Corrie’s lorry” by his family.

Flyers were also handed out to shoppers throughout the day.

It is hoped mounting the images in such a way will jog someone’s memory and help more information be brought forward about Corrie’s whereabouts.

CCTV image released to help find Corrie McKeague CCTV image released to help find Corrie McKeague

Wearing a pink Ralph Lauren shirt, white trousers and Timberland boots, 23-year-old Corrie was last seen on CCTV at 3.24am in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

No trace of him has been found five months on despite the efforts of his family, volunteer search teams, Suffolk and Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR), Suffolk police and private investigators McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS).

Writing on Facebook on Saturday morning, Nicola said: “Corrie’s lorry is in the Arc shopping centre Bury St Edmunds today, please share and help us to find Corrie.

“Darroch and I will be around to say hello.”

Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV around the time of the last confirmed sighting of missing Corrie McKeague. Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV around the time of the last confirmed sighting of missing Corrie McKeague.

His family’s efforts come as Suffolk police renew their appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV in Bury St Edmunds around the time Corrie disappeared.

A new image of a potential witness was released on Friday – and police still want to identify images of a cyclist and an older gentleman.

Any information relating to Corrie’s disappearance or about the potential witnesses should be passed to the incident room on 01473 782019. Alternatively, call 101.