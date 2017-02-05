Overcast

Bury St Edmunds shoppers shown CCTV images via ‘Corrie’s lorry’ as missing airman search continues

08:37 05 February 2017

Corrie's lorry in central Bury St Edmunds. Image: Mark Jones

Corrie's lorry in central Bury St Edmunds. Image: Mark Jones

Archant

CCTV images which could hold the key to finding missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague have been cast onto screens in central Bury St Edmunds.

Comment
Corrie McKeague with his puppy LouellCorrie McKeague with his puppy Louell

Corrie’s mother Nicola Urquhart and brother Darroch McKeague spoke with hundreds of shoppers at the Arc retail centre yesterday morning in the hope of collecting more information about what happened the night the RAF Honington gunner disappeared.

Images of the people police still need to identify were mounted on a lorry by Big Events Screens – the vehicle has been dubbed “Corrie’s lorry” by his family.

Flyers were also handed out to shoppers throughout the day.

It is hoped mounting the images in such a way will jog someone’s memory and help more information be brought forward about Corrie’s whereabouts.

CCTV image released to help find Corrie McKeagueCCTV image released to help find Corrie McKeague

Wearing a pink Ralph Lauren shirt, white trousers and Timberland boots, 23-year-old Corrie was last seen on CCTV at 3.24am in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

No trace of him has been found five months on despite the efforts of his family, volunteer search teams, Suffolk and Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR), Suffolk police and private investigators McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS).

Writing on Facebook on Saturday morning, Nicola said: “Corrie’s lorry is in the Arc shopping centre Bury St Edmunds today, please share and help us to find Corrie.

“Darroch and I will be around to say hello.”

Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV around the time of the last confirmed sighting of missing Corrie McKeague.Police are renewing appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV around the time of the last confirmed sighting of missing Corrie McKeague.

His family’s efforts come as Suffolk police renew their appeals to trace three people captured on CCTV in Bury St Edmunds around the time Corrie disappeared.

A new image of a potential witness was released on Friday – and police still want to identify images of a cyclist and an older gentleman.

Any information relating to Corrie’s disappearance or about the potential witnesses should be passed to the incident room on 01473 782019. Alternatively, call 101.

Major fire tears through barn in Cressing

08:06 Emily Townsend
Crews tackle a barn fire. Image by Ashley Pickering

Firefighters from five Essex stations are currently tackling a large barn fire in Cressing.

Ipswich physios reveal the best exercises to cure your back pain

9 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
Allied Health Professionals Suffolk recommend keeping moving to help ease back pain.

Physiotherapists from Allied Health Professionals Suffolk say exercise can prevent and ease back pain as a new study shows painkillers can have little effect.

Ongoing roadworks on A120, A12 and A14 expected to cause delays this week

06:00 Mariam Ghaemi
Roadworks are planned for the A14, A12, M11 and A120 from February 6.

See our round up of planned roadworks by Highways England in Suffolk and Essex which are liekly to affect drivers this week, from Monday, February 6 to Sunday, February 12.

Essex hospices invites you for tea and cake

Yesterday, 22:26 Will Lodge
St Helena Hospice staff and volunteers hold a Cuppa and Cake event. Photo: St Helena Hospice

St Helena Hospice is asking people to hold a Cuppa and Cake event to help raise funds for the charity.

E-billing would save Braintree District Council £23k

Yesterday, 21:32 Will Lodge
Cllr David Bebb

A council is urging residents and businesses to sign up for e-billing – saying the move could save thousands of pounds of tax payers’ money.

Boy, 15, dies after crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester – arrest made

Yesterday, 19:21 Emily Townsend
Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

A Colchester road has re-opened after a teenage boy died in a crash earlier today.

