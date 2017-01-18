Partly Cloudy

Bury St Edmunds woman who feels abandoned by mental health service in court again

09:03 18 January 2017

MP and Crime Commissioner pledge to intervene as mental health trust stays silent over troubled woman. Photo PA

A Suffolk MP and the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner have pledged to do all they can to help a troubled young woman who feels abandoned by the mental health service.

Comment

Despite being contacted two weeks ago to forewarn it of the woman’s latest court case, Norfolk and Suffolk Mental Health Trust failed to provide a comment.

The trust’s press office was contacted six times over the last five working days for a statement following the hearing. Although it said a response was being prepared none was forthcoming.

The 23-year-old woman, who has a long history of closing the A14 by threatening to jump off flyovers, has appeared before Ipswich magistrates yet again after climbing on to a bridge twice within 13 hours on New Year’s Day.

Her court case came in a week when Prime Minister Theresa May announced measures to help young people with mental health issues.

Mrs May said mental health had been “dangerously disregarded” as secondary to physical health and changing that would go “right to the heart of our humanity”.

The troubled woman’s latest offences occurred just three days after she appeared before the same court for assaulting a police officer.

He had grabbed a cigarette lighter from her after she doused herself in petrol and threatened to light it while in her Bury St Edmunds flat on December 27.

During a hearing on December 29 District Judge Alexander Jacobs was left perplexed as to what sentence to pass.

In the end he gave the woman a six-month community order, despite a probation officer saying there was nothing the service could do to address mental health issues.

Judge Jacobs told her: “You are still not well in my judgment. Someone needs to help you.”

Previously the woman’s solicitor Lyndon Davies said: “She feels somewhat abandoned by the mental health services.”

Following the New Year’s Day incidents the woman was due to appear in court on January 2, but refused to come out of her cell at Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre.

She then spent a further eight days in Peterborough prison as she declined to appear on a re-arranged video link on January 3.

When she did appear before Ipswich magistrates on January 10 she admitted causing a public nuisance and wilful obstruction of the highway at around 6am on January 1.

The woman also pleaded guilty to the same charges relating to the second incident which occurred at around 6.20pm on the same day. It happened less than an hour after she was released on police bail.

The woman’s solicitor Claire Lockwood told magistrates: “This is a very sad case and (my client) appreciates, as do I, that this is not the first time this has happened.

“She understands as well as putting herself at risk she also put officers at risk, but she was not thinking rationally at the time.”

The woman suffers from borderline personality issues and anxiety.

Magistrates decided the nine days served in jail was sufficient punishment for the woman.

But Chairman of the Bench James Goldspink warned her: “Your actions, however sad your life has been, have caused a lot of major disruption and put a lot of people in danger

“If you carry on like this and not accept the help that is offered to you some court is going to lock you up for a lot longer.”

