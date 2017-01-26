Bus service cut concerns to be raised at Bury St Edmunds meeting tomorrow

A public meeting is being held tomorrow to address concerns over cuts to a bus service in Bury St Edmunds.

Disgruntled passengers have expressed their anger over plans by Stephensons of Essex to reduce the Breeze 2 service, which connects the town centre with the Westley, Horringer Court, Howard and Mildenhall Road estates.

Since January 16, Breeze 2 has been cut back to to an hourly service from 9am to 2.30pm on weekdays and no longer includes the Howard and Mildenhall Road areas. The Saturday service has also been dropped.

The public meeting is taking place at Westley Middle School at 7pm and will be chaired by the town’s MP Jo Churchill.

Councillors Robert Everitt, David Nettleton and Paul Hopfensperger will also attend, as well as representatives of Suffolk County Council.

Mr Everitt, who helped organise the meeting, said: “My aim is to get the bus service that’s supposed to be servicing Westley [estate] and Priors and that part of the town back to what it should be and if it means cross-subsidising between a profitable and non-profitable route that’s the responsibility of the company to do that that’s operating in the same area.”

Bill Hiron, managing director of Stephensons, said the reduced Breeze 2 service was due to it “sustaining heavy losses as a result of operating costs significantly exceeding income – a situation which we are not in a position to sustain any longer”.

The changes mean the Howard Estate and Mildenhall Road estates, along with West Suffolk Hospital and the Nowton estate, are now served by Breeze 1, which was due to be increased in frequency from every 30 minutes to every 20 minutes, Mr Hiron said.

Angry customers voiced their views on the Streetlife website, and the managing director of Mulleys, David Munson, also posted a comment.

He said: “Please continue to support your local company, Mulleys, and we will continue to support you.

“Thank you all very much for your compliments, our drivers do a great job. Westley residents, we are looking into your current unsatisfactory situation. Please bear with us.”

