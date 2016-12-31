Busy start to 2017 for Suffolk fire crews

Suffolk fire crews had a busy start to 2017.

Fire crews from across Suffolk had a busy start to 2017 with 14 emergency calls during the first seven hours of the year.

Two people were taken to hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation after being rescued from a house in Timworth Green near Bury St Edmunds.

Three appliances from Bury St Edmunds were called to the fire and crews wearing breathing apparatus spend nearly 90 minutes at the scene before the blaze was full extinguished.

A total of 10 appliances were called to a fire in a barn at Mendlesham near Stowmarket.

The call came in at 12.15am and vehicles from Eye, Debenham, Diss, Needham Market, Stowmarket, Ixworth, Harleston, Stradbroke, and Elmswell were sent to the blaze – crews were still on the scene as dawn approached.

Several calls were to check automatic fire alarms and there were also a number of vehicle fires across the county.

In Lowestoft crews were called to help rescue someone who had fallen in water in Corton Road – the victim was pulled out and taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

Meanwhile Suffolk Police said there were no particularly serious incidents for them to deal with over the new year. A spokesman said officers had been no busier than they would expect to be on a normal Saturday night.