Butley Oyster all set for Easter opening after being restored to retain its ‘original charm’

The Oyster Inn at Butley, pictured soon after its purchase last year, L-R Tracy and Rob Butcher,Judi Newman.

Suffolk’s thriving pub trade is set for another boost this Easter when the owners of a much-loved village inn hope to reopen following a major renovation.

The pub has been painted with new exterior colour scheme The pub has been painted with new exterior colour scheme

Judi and Andrew Newman bought Butley’s Oyster Inn last year with plans to revive its role in the heart of the community.

The news delighted villagers, who had feared their beloved local was to be turned into holiday accommodation after four years of closure.

Last night, Mrs Newman has confirmed that Suffolk’s newest pub re-opening was on track for this Easter, if not before.

“The builders have done a fantastic job in bringing the pub back into good shape after its four years of closure,” she added.

During the renovation, the team discovered the original inglenook During the renovation, the team discovered the original inglenook

“We have stripped it right back its bare bones and now have the fun job of decorating it without losing any of its original charm by keeping the lovely old oak beams and exposed brickwork.”

During the renovation, the team discovered and reopened the huge original inglenook that had been filled in for many years, so the pub will once again have the grand fireplace mentioned in local history books.

Landlords Rob and Tracy Butcher are working to get the new bar completed in time for a soft opening in March, with some tasting evenings and pop-up events planned before the full launch at Easter.

“The plan remains to retain the Butley Oyster’s reputation as a traditional village pub with simple pub food and a welcoming beer garden for families, locals and visiting tourists,” Mrs Newman added.

The Butley Oyster's new sign The Butley Oyster's new sign

“We would love to see the folk music return, and we hope that all those that remember the pub fondly will come back and enjoy the Oyster again.”

The news comes after the Campaign For Real Ale in Suffolk confirmed that 2016 had been another successful year for Suffolk’s pub trade, with more businesses opening than closing.

Visit here for updates on the pub’s progress and event details.