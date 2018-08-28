Could you help the elderly surf the web?

Get Connected events will offer advice to those needing some help with devices such as laptops, tablets and eReaders Highwaystarz-Photography

Volunteers with basic computer skills are being sought to work with older people in Clacton and across Tendring district.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring is an umbrella organisation for the local voluntary sector.

One of of its functions is providing opportunities for older people and needs new volunteers to help teach simple IT tasks such as searching the internet and sending emails, or helping them to learn other skills such as how to use social media, Skype or download photos.

“We’re looking for people who want to make a difference. Only 1 in 4 older people are online and volunteers can help to bridge the digital divide, to beat exclusion and isolation, and to increase independence and equality,” a spokesman said.

For more details call 01255 425 692 or email admin@cvstendring.org.uk