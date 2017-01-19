Sunny

Call for probe into loan surety allegation after middle school and playing field project merger breaks down in Halesworth

13:15 19 January 2017

Halesworth Campus site at the town's former middle school

Halesworth Campus site at the town's former middle school

A charity has called for an inquiry into how its ex-collaborator in a land deal secured an £85,000 loan.

Halesworth Playing Fields Association (HPFA) wants an ombudsman to investigate claims Halesworth Campus Limited (HCL) used its land for a loan without approval, after relationships between the two sides broke down.

HPFA claims there was never a deal to use Dairy Hill as surety for a county council loan. But HCL said the loan was “sought, offered and used for the intended purpose in good faith” and HPFA bore no liability.

The two sides were set to merge to complete publicly-backed plans for the field’s sale to fund a sports and skills centre at the former middle school. Health facilities were to be provided by Castlemeadow Care (CC) on the playing field but the deal broke down amid claims HCL demanded all sale money for ‘phase one’ of the campus half – which HPFA said cost more than expected and would provide facilities for only five of its six sports clubs – not the swimming club, which meets at Bungay, in the absence of a local pool.

HPFA said there was no guarantee funds would flow to the campus, but that HCL said it was “willing to take the risk”, and that the net receipt would be much less than first agreed, due to there being no guarantee of zero-rated VAT (as bargained for by HCL) and under-valued access costs. It also claimed CC required abnormal costs of £100,000 and unlimited planning costs.

HCL said HPFA had agreed for the loan to go on relocating a football pitch and be repaid from the sale, but that it “suddenly” claimed no prior knowledge.

HCL said its willingness to ‘take the risk’ was based on it having assets that would meet the loan cost should the sale not proceed. Instead, in order to progress pitch improvements, it offered its own bungalow as surety.

It said phased plans had been agreed and could offer sufficient revenue through gym and sports activities.

In a statement, HCL said: “It is bizarre that HPFA now says it rejects a phased plan to secure a swimming pool for the future on the basis that it wouldn’t immediately provide a ‘replacement’ for one which doesn’t exist.”

HCL said there was “every indication” VAT would be zero-rated; that repayment of the loan would constitute less than 3% of the purchase price, that all abnormal costs would be capped at £100,000, and that there were no ‘unlimited’ planning costs and no evidence that access costs were underestimated.

  • I agree with Kingsley Elliff's comments until the last line. This matter isn't 'petty', it concerns a once in a life-time opportunity to create a unique centre of community care, housing, sport, the like of which won't be seen anywhere else in the country. What HPFA's agenda is in scuppering such a wonderful scheme is a mystery but let everyone be clear, Halesworth Campus Limited's only agenda is to make this scheme happen. If HPFA had been really committed to the project and had really wanted to make it happen, they would have found a way around all the problems. Why didn't they?

    Epstein

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • I find it amazing , that HTPA who consistently refuse to talk to the public in Halesworth , are more than happy to continue the vendetta and feud with HCL that has led to Halesworth being denied hospital beds , affordable housing and sports facilities . Surely after four years delay the time has come to get some sort of agreement and for both sides in this petty and vitriolic dispute to set aside their personal agendas for the good of the town .

    Kingsley Elliff

    Thursday, January 19, 2017

