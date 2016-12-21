Calls for action to curb anti-social behaviour at new Saxmundham skatepark site

Saxmundham © Mike Page all rights reserved. Before any use is made of this image including display, publication, broadcast, syndication or

People living near a town’s new £70,000 skatepark say they are enduring a nightmare of anti-social behaviour – with youngsters screaming, shouting and swearing until late at night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The park on Saxmundham’s Memorial Field has become a magnet for evening gatherings and residents want it to be fenced off to stop young people hanging around in the dark when they cannot safely use the facility.

Town councillors have pledged to monitor the situation and are urging residents to report every incident to the police.

Residents told the town council they were not against the skatepark but had concerns throughout the development of the site that it would be too close to homes and could lead to noise and anti-social behaviour.

One said: “Our fears have become reality. We have youths shouting, screaming and swearing, shining laser pens on our properties, under-age drinking, and generally making a nuisance. The worst is usually after 9pm and it goes on until midnight some nights.

“We want to be taken seriously and want action taken before this really gets out of hand. We are not anti-skatepark, but we are anti anti-social behaviour. Many of the youngsters use the area brilliantly, but others are not and we need a solution.”

Householders said they had expected the site to be fenced and locked at night to prevent it being used as a gathering place.

Town council chairman Roger Plant said it was never the intention to fence the skatepark – which is currently closed because of problems with grass banks around the site leading to mud and debris on the ramps – and there were signs saying the area should only be used in daylight.

He said anti-social behaviour was not a matter for the town council, but for the police to deal with and urged people to call the police when incidents occur. The council would monitor the situation.

Trained youth workers were also visiting the site during the evenings to talk to the youngsters.

Mr Plant said: “I think the anti-social behaviour and the skatepark are completely separate and should not be linked. It is anti-social behaviour wherever it occurs.”