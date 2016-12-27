Calls for Boxing Day hunt to be preserved as hundreds join Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Hadleigh

The Hadleigh hunt riding over Toppesfield Bridge at the start of their traditional Boxing Day meet. (c) copyright citizenside.com

Hundreds of people turned out in Hadleigh to watch the annual Boxing Day hunt today – amid a call for the tradition to be preserved.

Before setting off from Holbecks Park, in Hadleigh, this morning, the master of the Essex and Suffolk Hunt called current prohibition “barking mad” but conceded the government had bigger issues to deal with before repealing the ban.

Little of the pageantry has changed in the history of the Essex and Suffolk Hunt – thought to date back to the late 18th century.

But, while the spectacle of riders and hounds gathered on a bright, crisp Boxing Day morning has stood the test of time, the law – supported by the surveyed public – forbids hunting wild mammal with dogs.

Instead, foxes are either flushed out from cover to a bird of prey, or the hunting party follows a pre-laid trail.

James Buckle, master of the Essex and Suffolk hunt, said the idea of the government suddenly repealing the Hunting Act was as futile as the rules it contained.

“Surely, there are more important things for the government to worry about than repealing the hunting act,” added Mr Buckle, riding 14-year-old horse ‘Perfect’ Pete.

“For it to be a priority would be ridiculous.

“The law is barking mad. It doesn’t work; it’s based on prejudice; it has nothing to do with animal welfare.

“All it intended to do was stop posh toffs chasing round the countryside but, if you look around you, you’ll see we’re not posh toffs.

“We’ve been doing this for almost 250 years and we’re not likely to change.

“We live in a rural area and people like supporting rural activities.”

Among the crowd at Holbecks Park, there was no obvious presence of either the police or any hunt saboteurs.

Under an exemption set out in the Hunting Act 2004, the Essex and Suffolk Hunt uses dogs, kennelled at nearby Layham, to flush out the fox to a bird of prey, and the pack’s terriers still ‘go to ground’ to locate the quarry.

“The hounds enter cover in the same way as before, only we have a bird of prey circling outside the cover,” said Mr Buckle.

“We flush to the bird of prey, and we are still allowed to put terriers to the ground, so many people wouldn’t notice a great difference.”

Mr Buckle was joined on the hunt by his daughter, who was a toddler when then Speaker of the Commons, Michael Martin, invoked the Parliament Act to override opposition from the House of Lords and bring an end to 700 years of hunting in England and Wales.

Last summer, the government withdrew an attempt to relax the ban when the Scottish National Party threatened to block the move.

Addressing the crowd, Mr Buckle said: “As long as the SNP can vote on hunting, I’m afraid the right thing to do is leave it as it is.

“We will keep trying to get rid of it. Hopefully, the Prime Minister will return to it, as soon as she can sort out some of the bigger issues.”

Earlier, he said: “I would love to see it return to how it was. I remember when it came in, we were all mortified.

“My daughter was a child at the time – now she’s 13 and joining us on the hunt.

“Tony Blair said it was the piece of legislation he most regretted. In the last year, a judge [Lord Bonomy] said it was far from easy to interpret.

“Ask someone if they’re opposed to ripping a fox apart for pleasure and they will say ‘yes’. But, ask them if they think it’s an effective method of pest control, and you may get a different answer.”

The Hunting Act

The Hunting Act was given royal assent in November 2004 and came into force the following February.

Since then, it has been illegal to hunt wild animals with dogs. It also outlawed deer-hunting and hare-coursing.

Exemptions include drag hunting, where hounds are trained to follow an artificial trail, and using dogs to flush animals for a bird of prey to hunt.

According to the Countryside Alliance, nobody connected the more than 300 registered hunts in England and Wales has been convicted of hunting offences in the past two years.

It said that, since the Act was brought in, 94% of 423 prosecutions under the Act were for casual hunting or poaching, and had nothing to do with registered hunts.

Last year, a YouGov survey of 1,753 people found that 51% of the British public supported the fox hunting ban. Months earlier, anti-hunting charity the League Against Cruel Sports (LACS) commissioned an Ipsos MORI poll of 1,971 people, which put the figure at 80%.