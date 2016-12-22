Partly Cloudy

Campaigners celebrate refusal of Essex incinerator plans

10:00 22 December 2016

District and county Cllr James Abbott, and residents Phil Wren, Nick Unsworth and Eleanor Unsworth are campaigning against a proposed incinerator near Coggeshall.



Campaigners are celebrating the decision of the Environmental Agency to refuse a proposed large-scale waste incinerator in mid-Essex.

Comment

The environmental permit application by Gent Fairhead and Co to build the Integrated Waste Management Facility (IWMF) on Rivenhall Airfield has been rejected due to the company not demonstrating the best available techniques to reduce emissions and impact on the environment.

In particular, the Environment Agency (EA) drew attention to the low stack height of the incinerator, which was proposed at 35 metres above ground level. Residents in villages surrounding the World War Two airfield gathered in Coggeshall yesterday to celebrate the news after years of fighting the proposal.

The application for the incinerator, which could burn up to 595,000 tonnes of household and commercial rubbish per annum to create electricity, was considered for more than a year.

Gent Fairhead could appeal or revise changes to their proposal, but James Abbott, a Green Party county and district councillor, says they will continue to fight the waste facility.

He said: “This is wonderful news and is being widely celebrated in local communities who have had this threat hanging over them. It’s like Christmas has come early.

“A few years ago I submitted a Freedom of Information (FoI) request to the EA asking them to provide all the stack heights for incinerators given a permit by them since 2000.

“No comparable site had a 35m stack or anywhere near that low, most were 55m to 90m tall.

“Given the very long planning saga for this site we cannot assume that Gent Fairhead will not appeal or apply for yet more changes, but it is a comprehensive refusal.

“Whatever Gent Fairhead does next, we will continue that fight. This is simply the wrong type of plant in the wrong place.”

Witham MP Priti Patel welcomed the EA’s decision and described the news as “a victory for local residents”.

She said: “The refusal of the environmental permit will give local residents something extra to celebrate this Christmas.

“We have all been very concerned about the impact that the facility will have, and the EA have acknowledged these concerns and recognised that the proposals will have a very negative impact on our environment.

“We will all wait and see what will happen next and whether Gent Fairhead will revise their plans. But today’s decision is a victory for local residents and we will continue to campaign to protect our environment.”

A spokesman for the EA said: “We have refused the application because the company has failed to demonstrate to us that the design of the waste plant will use best available techniques to reduce emissions and their impact on the environment.

“In particular, the company has failed to demonstrate that the proposed incinerator stack height is Best Available Technology.

“Modelling shows that the ground level concentrations of nitrogen oxides from the incinerator could be reduced significantly with a higher stack.”

Gent Fairhead were not available to comment.

