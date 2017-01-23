Can you help police trace man who exposed himself to a woman in Beresford Road, Lowestoft?

A woman was walking through an alleyway in Suffolk when a man is reported to have exposed himself to her before running off.

Suffolk police say it happened in a gateway in Bereford Road, Lowestoft, on Thursday, January 19, at around 2pm.

The suspect is described as a white man, in his late 20s or early 30s, and of medium build.

He was reported have been wearing a light-coloured hooded top with a logo on the front and a baseball hat.

Beresford Road is a residential street in the centre of Lowestoft, flanked on either side by terraced houses.

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Suffolk Police on 101 reference 37/13243/17.

Alternatively, people contact Crimestoppers, the independent crime-fighting charity, anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form.

