Can you help trace supermarket customer at scene of Lowestoft police incident?

Morrisons, Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell. Archant © 2009

Police are trying to trace a woman following an incident at the Morrisons supermarket in Tower Road, Lowestoft, last night.

Officers were contacted just after 9.30pm by a member of staff, who reported a man sitting in a customer’s car and acting suspiciously.

Police attended, and a 29-year-old man from the Lowestoft area was arrested a short time later, on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

It is thought the man was not known to the driver of the car, prompting the call to police. However, there are no details of the female customer.

Suffolk police said they need to speak to the woman as part of their investigations and have asked her to come forward.

If you know who it was, contact the Great Yarmouth custody investigation unit on 101, quoting CAD number 403 of Monday, January 30, or crime number 15025/17.