Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Can you help trace supermarket customer at scene of Lowestoft police incident?

14:12 31 January 2017

Morrisons, Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell.

Morrisons, Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell.

Archant © 2009

Police are trying to trace a woman following an incident at the Morrisons supermarket in Tower Road, Lowestoft, last night.

Comment

Officers were contacted just after 9.30pm by a member of staff, who reported a man sitting in a customer’s car and acting suspiciously.

Police attended, and a 29-year-old man from the Lowestoft area was arrested a short time later, on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

It is thought the man was not known to the driver of the car, prompting the call to police. However, there are no details of the female customer.

Suffolk police said they need to speak to the woman as part of their investigations and have asked her to come forward.

If you know who it was, contact the Great Yarmouth custody investigation unit on 101, quoting CAD number 403 of Monday, January 30, or crime number 15025/17.

Can you help trace supermarket customer at scene of Lowestoft police incident?

9 minutes ago Tom Potter
Morrisons, Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell.

Police are trying to trace a woman following an incident at the Morrisons supermarket in Tower Road, Lowestoft, last night.

Six things you might not know about Ipswich’s Richard Ayoade

28 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
Would Richard Ayoade make a good Doctor Who?

He is tipped as a possible Doctor Who, but how much do you know about former St Joseph’s schoolboy Richard Ayoade? Here are six facts of which you might not be aware...

Council taxpayers to pay extra 1p a day in policing precept increase

35 minutes ago Lauren Everitt
Tim Passmore, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner.

Taxpayers will have to pay an extra penny a day after plans to increase the police precept were approved.

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton ‘will contest in full’ charge of assaulting teenage stepdaughter

57 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Jim Magilton

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton has appeared in court accused of assaulting his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Haverhill vicar Ian Finn accused of £12k fraud blames incompentency, not dishonesty, court told

13:08 Jane Hunt
Clergyman Ian Finn has appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.

A Suffolk clergyman accused of a £12,000 fraud involving church fees blamed incompetence rather than dishonesty when he was challenged about the missing money, a court has heard.

Auction in memory of former Sudbury rugby star

12:34 Emma Brennan
Former Sudbury Rugby Club star Mark Pinnegar, right, who died last year pictured with his brothers Simon, centre, and Colin, left.

A talented rugby player who died suddenly last year will be remembered by his former teammates at a memorial luncheon and auction in Sudbury.

Sudbury Thalidomide victim gets compensation campaign backing from Labour MEP Alex Mayer in EU vote

29 minutes ago Matt Reason
MEP Alex Mayer, left, with Thalidomide victim and campaigner Rowland Bareham

Sudbury campaigner and victim of Thalidomide poisoning Rowland Bareham has received the backing of Suffolk MEP Alex Mayer in the European Parliament in Brussels.

Most read

Ministry of Defence pledges support for Corrie McKeague investigation as new search date is announced

The search for Corrie McKeague in the Suffolk countryside near Bury St Edmunds on December 17. Picture by Richard Marsham

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Updated: Police continue search for missing person in Ipswich after helicopter is stood down

Police helicopter

Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day: What we know

Mick McCarthy

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Could former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade be the next Doctor Who?

Actor, director and comedian Richard Ayoade returns to St Joseph's College to do a workshop with pupils in 2015.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day: What we know

Mick McCarthy

More than 100 attend Colchester’s ‘Emergency Demo Against Trump’s #MuslimBan and UK complicity’

Protestors gathered outside Colchester Town Hall for the demonstration. Credit: Maria Wilby

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Former Essex County Council leader Lord Hanningfield claims he was CPS target because he was “part of the establishment”

Lord Hanningfield, real name Paul White, arriving at Southwark Crown Court Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Video: Ipswich Town transfers: Take a look at our timeline of the Blues’ January transfer window

Town manager Mick McCarthy screams instruction from the touchline. Picture: Steve Waller
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24