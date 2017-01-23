Can you identify all the Suffolk landmarks in Ed Sheeran’s new Castle on the Hill video?
12:46 23 January 2017
Archant
Ed Sheeran’s new video for Castle on the Hill - his “love song for Suffolk - is packed full of references to the county.
The video, released this morning, was viewed almost 500,000 times in just a couple of hours.
It features local youngsters playing the parts of Ed and his friends, growing up in Suffolk.
The real Ed also appears, walking through some foggy fields in rural Suffolk, driving in his car, and eventually meeting his younger friends, as they watch the castle on the hill – Framlinhgam Castle.
Ed filmed the video in locations around Suffolk towards the end of last year.
Can you identify all the landmarks?