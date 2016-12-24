Can you spot yourself on Ipswich high street from 1993?

Late night shopping in Ipswich in 1993 Archant

Whether you’re all sorted for Christmas or you’re in a blind panic last-minute buying, late night shopping can be great for everyone.

Treating the kids to some popcorn - Late night shopping in Ipswich 1993 Treating the kids to some popcorn - Late night shopping in Ipswich 1993

As it draws nearer and nearer to Christmas, the majority of people are in a blind panic to finish their Christmas shopping. Presents won’t wrap themselves and the Christmas dinner needs preparing, so time is of the essence. This doesn’t stop people leaving their present buying until the last minute however. Thankfully, shops stay open until late on the run up to December 25th and as you can see from the pictures below, Ipswich town centre was still bustling with people. Take a look back at these pictures from December 1993.

Did you have a go on the merry-go-round in Ipswich during late night shopping in 1993? Did you have a go on the merry-go-round in Ipswich during late night shopping in 1993?

Late night shopping in Ipswich 1993 was also topped off by a dance performance outside the townhall Late night shopping in Ipswich 1993 was also topped off by a dance performance outside the townhall

Dancers bringing entertainment to the shoppers who was out buying gifts in Ipswich 1993 Dancers bringing entertainment to the shoppers who was out buying gifts in Ipswich 1993

If you were in any of these pictures, get in touch at suffolkpicturedesk@archant.co.uk

