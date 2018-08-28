Engineering works cause Ipswich train delays and cancellations

Ipswich Station platform and Greater Anglia mainline train Archant

Several services have been cancelled and others are expecting delays as engineering work between Norwich and Ipswich overran.

This morning has already seen several services cancelled Picture: NEIL PERRY This morning has already seen several services cancelled Picture: NEIL PERRY

Greater Anglia made the announcement via social media that all lines were open but that several trains were either delayed or cancelled this morning, Wednesday, October 31.

The early train from Norwich to London, Liverpool Street at 4.55am was cancelled along with the 5.31am from Ipswich to Bury St Edmunds.

The 6.42am train from Cambridge to Ipswich has departed some 20 minutes late.

Trains from Ipswich to Felixstowe at 8.25am, and the return train at 8.54 were also cancelled.

Further problems have been reported by Greater Anglia at Stowmarket.

Due to a fault with the signalling system between Stowmarket and Diss, services running through these stations could be cancelled or delayed.

Greater Anglia have stated on Twitter that disruption is expected until further notice.