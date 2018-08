Car and bicycle involved in crash in west Suffolk

Springfield Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Emergency services are at the scene of an accident involving a car and a bicycle in Bury St Edmunds this afternoon.

Police were called shortly before 1.50pm following reports of a road traffic collision on Springfield Road in the town.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been called and injuries have been reported.

The road is currently blocked.