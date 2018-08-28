Road clear after car and bike collide on B1078 near Campsea Ashe

The B1078 is closed near Campsea Ashe this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

The B1078 has now re-opened near Campsea Ashe after a car and motorbike were involved in a collision on the B1078 earlier this morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they had been called to the scene at around 7.50am and that ambulance crews had also been called to the incident.

It is thought that the cyclist has been taken to hospital with a possible fracture to his shoulder.

Police reopened the road around 9.30am.

More to follow.