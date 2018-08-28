Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash on country road

The crash happened on Heath Road, near Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man has suffered severe injuries following a crash between a motorcycle and a car in east Suffolk.

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, October 31 with reports of a collision involving a car and motorbike on Heath Road, near Sutton.

A police spokesman described the motorcyclist’s injuries as “serious” – but it is not yet clear whether they pose a threat to life.

Drivers are warned that the road is currently closed while police clear the scene.