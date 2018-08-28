Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash on country road
PUBLISHED: 19:49 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 19:55 31 October 2018
GOOGLE MAPS
A man has suffered severe injuries following a crash between a motorcycle and a car in east Suffolk.
Police were called by the ambulance service shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, October 31 with reports of a collision involving a car and motorbike on Heath Road, near Sutton.
A police spokesman described the motorcyclist’s injuries as “serious” – but it is not yet clear whether they pose a threat to life.
Drivers are warned that the road is currently closed while police clear the scene.