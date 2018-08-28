“It looked quite dramatic” – car ‘driven into’ Suffolk river

The new Volvo V40 CC was driven in the wrong direction out of a car park in Framlingham, into the river running besides the car park. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A Volvo has ended up in a river in Framlingham after a mishap in a car park.

The car is a courtesy car, promoting a local garage and recommending a test drive for the new vehicle. Picture: CONTRIBUTED The car is a courtesy car, promoting a local garage and recommending a test drive for the new vehicle. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Volvo V40 CC, thought to be brand new, was reportely driven in the wrong direction out of Fore Street car park in Framlingham, into the neighbouring River Ore.

The vehicle is believed to be a courtesy car, promoting a local garage and advertising a test drive.

The car is thought to have driven into the river next to Fore Street car park in Framlingham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The car is thought to have driven into the river next to Fore Street car park in Framlingham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A member of staff at the Bulstrodes store on nearby Bridge Street said a customer had shown her a shocking image of the scene.

“It did look quite dramatic,” she said. “They have obviously touched the accelerator and gone into the river.”

She added that the customer wondered if this showed how far people would go to “avoid paying car parking charges”.

