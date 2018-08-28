“It looked quite dramatic” – car ‘driven into’ Suffolk river
PUBLISHED: 13:33 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:42 01 November 2018
Archant
A Volvo has ended up in a river in Framlingham after a mishap in a car park.
The Volvo V40 CC, thought to be brand new, was reportely driven in the wrong direction out of Fore Street car park in Framlingham, into the neighbouring River Ore.
The vehicle is believed to be a courtesy car, promoting a local garage and advertising a test drive.
A member of staff at the Bulstrodes store on nearby Bridge Street said a customer had shown her a shocking image of the scene.
“It did look quite dramatic,” she said. “They have obviously touched the accelerator and gone into the river.”
She added that the customer wondered if this showed how far people would go to “avoid paying car parking charges”.
More to follow