Car crash causes long delays on A142 near Newmarket

The A142 near Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A crash involving a lorry and a motorcycle has caused long tailbacks on the A142 as it meets the A14 near Newmarket.

Police were called to the scene at around 5.05pm at junction 37 on the A14.

Traffic is moving but long delays are expected.

Another crash on the A14 has closed one lane as the road meets the A11 in Cambridgeshire.

The outside lane is closed after a two car crash causing long delays near Six Mile Bottom.

More to follow on both incidents.