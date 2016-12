Car catches fire near Wheatsheaf pub in Exning

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters tackled a car fire close to a village pub this evening.

Crews from Newmarket and Burwell, in Cambridgeshire, went to Chapel Street in Exning at 3.47pm.

The car was “well alight” on arrival, according to a spokesman from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

The crews prevented the flames spreading to any buildings, which included nearby pub The Wheatsheaf.

It was under control by 4.45pm.