Car crashes into house in Honeysuckle Way, Witham

File picture of Essex fire engines.

A car has collided with the side of a house in Witham.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service was called to Honeysuckle Way at 6.51pm to reports of a road traffic collision.

On arrival, firefighters found a car had crashed into a house.

The crews worked to make the area safe by 7.36pm, a fire service spokeswoman said.

It is understood the house sustained significant damage during the crash.

Two fire engines from Witham attended the scene.

A spokesman for Essex Police said he had not been made aware of the incident.