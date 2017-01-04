Car crashes into house in Honeysuckle Way, Witham
20:54 04 January 2017
A car has collided with the side of a house in Witham.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service was called to Honeysuckle Way at 6.51pm to reports of a road traffic collision.
On arrival, firefighters found a car had crashed into a house.
The crews worked to make the area safe by 7.36pm, a fire service spokeswoman said.
It is understood the house sustained significant damage during the crash.
Two fire engines from Witham attended the scene.
A spokesman for Essex Police said he had not been made aware of the incident.