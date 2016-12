Car crashes into parked vehicles in Fonnereau Road, Ipswich

Police are at the scene of a single vehicle crash in Ipswich.

They were called to reports a car had crashed into parked cars on Fonnereau Road shortly before 3.30pm.

No-one is thought to have been injured, a police spokeswoman said, but officers are at the scene carrying out investigation work.

Traffic is slow in both directions.