Car driver dies in lorry crash on A14 westbound at Creeting St Mary

08:28 21 January 2017

The crash happened on the A14 at Creeting St Mary. File picture.

A man last night died during a crash between a car and a lorry, police have confirmed.

Comment

Emergency services were called to the A14 westbound at Creeting St Mary around 7.15pm yesterday.

Both vehicles caught fire and the man, believed to be the driver of the car, died at the scene.

The road was closed, and diversions were put in place, while a police investigation got underway.

Suffolk Constabulary reopened the carriageway at 3am today.

The collision happened near the A140 Beacon Hill junction, which leads to Norwich.

There were reports of long tailbacks for drivers in the area.

Four Suffolk fire crews, two from Princes Street and one each from Ipswich East and Stowmarket, worked to tackle the blaze.

Police are investigating what happened and are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to get in contact by calling the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Constabulary on 101.

