Car gets stuck on roundabout traffic island in Ipswich

07:05 04 February 2017

Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing

Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing

Archant

A car became stuck on a traffic island close to the Duke Street roundabout in Ipswich last night.

The car was stuck on a curb at the Duke Street roundabout. Photo by N&S Roads Policing

A police spokesman said officers were called to the scene near the University of Suffolk at around 10.24pm.

He when officers arrived they found a silver Toyota Aygo had become stranded on the island.

He said: “We were called to the incident close to the Duke Street roundabout.

“We got the car started but couldn’t get it off the roundabout.

“We asked for recovery for the vehicle early on at around 10.40pm.

“At around midnight the vehicle was recovered.

“The car was completely stuck so we arranged for a big truck to lift it off.”

The Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing team posted a picture of the stranded vehicle on Twitter at around midnight last night.

The tweet reads: “Currently at the scene of an RTC in #ipswich.

Driver misjudged the kerb...”

Keywords: University of Suffolk Toyota Twitter

