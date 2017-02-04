Car gets stuck on roundabout traffic island in Ipswich

Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing Archant

A car became stuck on a traffic island close to the Duke Street roundabout in Ipswich last night.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the scene near the University of Suffolk at around 10.24pm.

He when officers arrived they found a silver Toyota Aygo had become stranded on the island.

He said: “We were called to the incident close to the Duke Street roundabout.

“We got the car started but couldn’t get it off the roundabout.

“We asked for recovery for the vehicle early on at around 10.40pm.

“At around midnight the vehicle was recovered.

“The car was completely stuck so we arranged for a big truck to lift it off.”

