Car hits central reservation of A12 near Wickham Market and flips onto its side
19:16 25 January 2017
A driver has escaped serious injury after their car came off the road, hit the central reservation and flipped onto its side.
Emergency services were called to the A12 southbound near Wickham Market in Suffolk shortly after 5.40pm today to reports of a single vehicle collision.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said the driver was not seriously hurt.
However the central reservation barrier was slightly damaged as a result of the crash, the police spokeswoman added.
Recovery has been arranged for the car, which is a red Citroen Xsara.
The police spokeswoman said the vehicle ended up off the carriageway, so there was no need for a road closure to be put in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.
