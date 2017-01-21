Sunny

Car leaves road on A12 at Yoxford, with four fire engines sent to scene

17:07 21 January 2017

A car crashed off the road on the A12 near Yoxford, Suffolk, this afternoon (January 21).

The crash happened at around 4pm today, with ambulance, four fire engines and police sent to the scene.

The car, which was the only vehicle involved, careered off the road north of Yoxford on the A12.

The incident was initially thought to be serious, but the driver suffered no major or minor injuries in the crash.

The road was not closed by police, with the car far enough off the single carriageway stretch of road for emergency services to keep the road open.

The East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for more details.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue dispatched four vehicles in total to attend the incident, mobilising units at Leiston, Saxmundham, Halesworth and Aldeburgh.

A time of stop had not been called at 5pm today.

There may be some minor delays to motorists due to cars slowing as they pass the scene.

