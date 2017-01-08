Car worker rescued after getting trapped under vehicle at Kirton

Firefighters rescued a person who had become trapped under a car this afternoon.

Three crews attended the incident at Innocence Lane, Kirton, where it is understood the person was working underneath the vehicle when they discovered they could not get out.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the crews – from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Felixstowe – moved the car to release the person, who was then left in the care of paramedics to be checked over for any injuries.