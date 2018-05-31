New shop offers pop-up careers advice

Pop-up careers advice at the Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

A new pop-up shop in a busy Ipswich shopping centre has been set up to give young people careers advice as they wonder what to do next after their exam results.

Suffolk College is opening a brand new information hub at a unit inside Sailmakers Shopping Centre in Ipswich over the entire summer holidays to show people the many courses and opportunities it has on offer.

Mike Sorhaindo, manager of Sailmakers Shopping Centre, said: “This is such an important time in the lives of young people, when they make decisions about their futures and we’re delighted to be able to help Suffolk College showcase what they can do.

“Of course, they’re not just catering for school students – lifelong learning is a reality these days and people of all ages can benefit from the kinds of courses they run.

“It can help them build their own new careers or just fulfil a lifelong desire to do or learn something different. You’re never too old to learn and we’re happy to help with that.”