Two injured in Ipswich hit and run

PUBLISHED: 13:16 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:16 29 October 2018

The crash happened at the junction linking Star Lane and Fore Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened at the junction linking Star Lane and Fore Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A driver failed to stop at the scene of a crash which left two people with injuries including broken ribs.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, when two cars crashed on Star Lane at the junction with Fore Street in Ipswich.

The collision involved a blue Vauxhall Astra which was travelling along Fore Street towards Star Lane, and a black Toyota Yaris which was heading along Star Lane towards Grimwade Street.

Following the crash, the driver of the Vauxhall Astra failed to stop at the scene.

The two people in the Yaris sustained injuires including broken ribs and bruising and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed until about 3.30am while police cleared the road of debris.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles prior to the collision should contact roads policing at Martlesham Police Headquarters, quoting CAD 13 of October 28, 2018.

Updated: All lines now open after person hit by train near Colchester

11:15 Amy Gibbons
Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Services are delayed due a person being hit by a train on the line between Colchester and Witham.

Burglars steal bikes worth thousands from Suffolk village

5 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The burglary took place on Hilly Close in the small village of Sapiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Thieves forced their way into barns and stole several valuable bicycles from a property in Sapiston.

Crash into pub landmark ‘sounded like bomb had gone off’, court told

32 minutes ago Tom Potter
Tamer Acar admitted driving away from the scene Picture: CHRIS MAPEY

A truck driver has admitted failing to stop at the scene of destruction he caused to a Grade I listed Suffolk landmark.

Video: WATCH: Loving lurcher Charlie needs new home

13:16 Sophie Barnett
Francine Cotton from the Blue Cross with Charlie the Lurcher who is in desperate need of a loving new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A fun-loving lurcher is looking for a friendly new home, could you be a match for playful Charlie?

Two injured in Ipswich hit and run

13:16 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened at the junction linking Star Lane and Fore Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A driver failed to stop at the scene of a crash which left two people with injuries including broken ribs.

Severe delays on A14 as cluster of incidents cause chaos

12:47 Amy Gibbons
Motorists reported heavy traffic on the A14 (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Motorists experienced serious disruption on the A14 this morning as police rushed to five incidents in under two hours.

Three young girls arrested after suspected arson at Suffolk school

09:18 Amy Gibbons
The suspected arson happened at Bury St Edmunds County Upper School on Sunday afternoon Picture: GREGG BROWN

A group of three girls under the age of 15 have been arrested on suspicion of arson following an incident at County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds.

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: The worst side I’ve seen in my 40 years of supporting Town

Town fans sit in the lower tier at The Den, watching the Blues lose 3-0. Picture: PAGEPIX

Major Ipswich road closed after crash traps man in car

The crash happened near the waste recycling centre on Foxhall Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Breaking News: Three arrested in connection with fire on school grounds

Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated: All lines now open after person hit by train near Colchester

Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

A loyal assistant, a former judo champion and a boyhood Canary - the men behind new Ipswich boss Lambert

Matt Gill, Stuart Taylor, Paul Lambert and Jim Henry pictured at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

