Two injured in Ipswich hit and run

The crash happened at the junction linking Star Lane and Fore Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A driver failed to stop at the scene of a crash which left two people with injuries including broken ribs.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday, when two cars crashed on Star Lane at the junction with Fore Street in Ipswich.

The collision involved a blue Vauxhall Astra which was travelling along Fore Street towards Star Lane, and a black Toyota Yaris which was heading along Star Lane towards Grimwade Street.

Following the crash, the driver of the Vauxhall Astra failed to stop at the scene.

The two people in the Yaris sustained injuires including broken ribs and bruising and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed until about 3.30am while police cleared the road of debris.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles prior to the collision should contact roads policing at Martlesham Police Headquarters, quoting CAD 13 of October 28, 2018.