Castle Hedingham and Sible Hedingham villagers protest post office closures

Villagers in Castle Hedingham and Sible Hedingham are protesting about post office closure.

Customers arrived on Monday to find a bill pasted outside the post office in Majendie Lane, Castle Hedingham, saying it was shut until further notice.

Meanwhile, the post office in Swan Street, Sible Hedingham, will be moved into a Londis supermarket, against the wishes of residents and the parish council.

The current postmaster will not continue, to the disappointment of customers.

Today the Post Office announced that Sible Hedingham Post Office would move, at a date to be fixed, to Londis further along Swan Street and with the agreement of the current postmaster, who would not continue in post. Opening would be extended to 72 hours a week.

However, Sible Hedingham Parish Council Chairman, Councillor Ron Volkwyn, said: “It’s very sad that the Post Office has taken this decision. People are very unhappy in the village.”

In Castle Hedingham on Monday, villagers were concerned after postmistress Linda Wade broke her arm but they can’t understand why a week on, no replacement has arrived.

Fred Hammerton, 75, said: “It’s outrageous. We arrived to find a scrappy little notice. I phoned up the post office to ask when the postmistress would be replaced. I was told they couldn’t say and the person put the phone down.

“The population of Castle Hedingham is about 1,500 and 60 per cent are elderly.

“The nearest post office is in Sible Hedingham, a mile and a half away. Some people are in their 80s and 90s and they don’t drive.

“People liked the family who ran the Sible Hedingham Post Office and are sad to see them go. We have contacted our MP, James Cleverly.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Castle Hedingham Post Office has been closed this week as the postmaster broke her arm and she is trying to organise cover for the branch as soon as possible.

“The nearest alternative, Sible Hedingham Post Office, was closed on Wednesday afternoon for personal reasons. We apologise to customers for any inconvenience experienced this week. Another alternative branch in the area is Great Yeldham.”