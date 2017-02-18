Cathedral U-turn means Edmund Gallery will host one final exhibition by West Suffolk College students

Edmund Gallery in Bury St Edmunds which has been closed by St Edmundsbury Cathedral, but which will host one last exhibition by West Suffolk College students. Picture; CHRIS SHIMWELL Archant

Horrified students who thought their art exhibition had been cancelled at the 11th hour after St Edmundsbury Cathedral announced the closure of its Edmund Gallery have been granted a reprieve.

The foundation art and design students from West Suffolk College have been working all year towards an exhibition at the gallery in Angel Hill, which starts on February 24.

However, they felt the rug had been pulled out from under their feet when they, and dozens of other artists around the county, received a letter earlier this month from the cathedral’s commercial director Tony Kimber to say the gallery had to be closed with immediate effect to save money.

The cathedral has gone on to reveal in the East Anglian Daily Times it is putting in place a three-year plan to balance the books and wipe out a £60,000 deficit.

However, after their teacher rang the cathedral to explain the situation, the students were thrilled to be told their show could go ahead.

“We were hugely relieved,” said Olivia Hoy, 18, who is one of the students.

“We’ve been planning it since September and have created works this year for this show.

“When we heard the news [about the closure], we started looking at other places but had no other options. Nowhere was free.

“Posters were printed, it was scary but my teacher phoned them up and said is there anything we can do because we would be losing out on so much and we’ve been looking forward to it.”

The cathedral has said the gallery can be used to hold this one last exhibition, which will run until March 2.

Twenty-seven students have been part of the project and they will all be there on different days to talk about their work.

There is a special launch event on February 24 from 6pm-9pm and afterwards the gallery will be open from 10am-4.30pm each day.

The gallery show is called Interpretation and will feature all different art forms.

It features works inspired by the Penguin Little Black Classics collections, incorporating everything from Edgar Allen Poe to Charles Darwin and Checkhov.

The cathedral is planning to let the gallery building commercially, which is anticipated to bring in between £10,000-£15,000 per year. Artists were all reimbursed for their deposits.