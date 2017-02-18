Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cathedral U-turn means Edmund Gallery will host one final exhibition by West Suffolk College students

14:27 18 February 2017

Edmund Gallery in Bury St Edmunds which has been closed by St Edmundsbury Cathedral, but which will host one last exhibition by West Suffolk College students. Picture; CHRIS SHIMWELL

Edmund Gallery in Bury St Edmunds which has been closed by St Edmundsbury Cathedral, but which will host one last exhibition by West Suffolk College students. Picture; CHRIS SHIMWELL

Archant

Horrified students who thought their art exhibition had been cancelled at the 11th hour after St Edmundsbury Cathedral announced the closure of its Edmund Gallery have been granted a reprieve.

Comment

The foundation art and design students from West Suffolk College have been working all year towards an exhibition at the gallery in Angel Hill, which starts on February 24.

However, they felt the rug had been pulled out from under their feet when they, and dozens of other artists around the county, received a letter earlier this month from the cathedral’s commercial director Tony Kimber to say the gallery had to be closed with immediate effect to save money.

The cathedral has gone on to reveal in the East Anglian Daily Times it is putting in place a three-year plan to balance the books and wipe out a £60,000 deficit.

However, after their teacher rang the cathedral to explain the situation, the students were thrilled to be told their show could go ahead.

“We were hugely relieved,” said Olivia Hoy, 18, who is one of the students.

“We’ve been planning it since September and have created works this year for this show.

“When we heard the news [about the closure], we started looking at other places but had no other options. Nowhere was free.

“Posters were printed, it was scary but my teacher phoned them up and said is there anything we can do because we would be losing out on so much and we’ve been looking forward to it.”

The cathedral has said the gallery can be used to hold this one last exhibition, which will run until March 2.

Twenty-seven students have been part of the project and they will all be there on different days to talk about their work.

There is a special launch event on February 24 from 6pm-9pm and afterwards the gallery will be open from 10am-4.30pm each day.

The gallery show is called Interpretation and will feature all different art forms.

It features works inspired by the Penguin Little Black Classics collections, incorporating everything from Edgar Allen Poe to Charles Darwin and Checkhov.

The cathedral is planning to let the gallery building commercially, which is anticipated to bring in between £10,000-£15,000 per year. Artists were all reimbursed for their deposits.

Keywords: West Suffolk College St Edmundsbury

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Kesgrave and Rushmere St Andrew to crack down on speeding with community speedwatch campaign

15 minutes ago Jason Noble
Police officers issue training to volunteers in how to use speeding guns

A community speedwatch campaign has been launched in Kesgrave and Rushmere St Andrew in a drive to curb accidents and dangerous road use across the area.

Holbrook driver caught doing 110mph on A14 loses his licence

19:00 Colin Adwent
Speeding motorist banned Photo: Simon Finlay

A speeding driver who did not realise he was being followed by an unmarked police car while travelling at 110mph has been banned.

Grove Medical Centre in Felixstowe goes from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’ in less than four months

18:51 Andrew Hirst
Stephen Feltwell at the Grove Medical Centre in Felixstowe, which has been rated 'good'. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A Suffolk medical practice has been rated ‘good’ by inspectors – less than four months after being told it needed to improve.

Ipswich Valentine’s Day champagne shoplifter sent back to jail

20:30 Colin Adwent
Shoplifter stole champagne. (Stock photo)

A wanted shoplifter who stole six bottles of champagne on Valentine’s Day to get money to feed his drug habit is back behind bars.

Community hub at Campsea Ashe station on East Suffolk line could open in spring

18:00 Richard Cornwell
Bob and Rosmaund Webb and their fundraising team at the Station House project at Campsea Ashe railway station where work is now underway on a transformation of the building into a community hub . Also pictured are Jenny Marett, Jenny Labbett, councillor Geoff Holdcroft, Allan Williams, Peter Marett and councillor Ray Herring. Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Huge strides are being made to convert a Victorian station building into a community hub to serve 11 villages.

Ipswich Town fan from Colchester could face football ban after offences at Nottingham Forest game

17:48 Colin Adwent
Jonas Knudsen goes close during the second half of the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest in November. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

An Ipswich Town fan has been found guilty of threatening behaviour while being thrown out of Portman Road after being suspected of smoking in disabled toilet.

Ipswich Citizens Advice Bureau reports spike in debt advice for those using doorstep lenders

21:32 Jason Noble
Ipswich Citizens Advice has urged people not to ignore rent and council tax payments after using doorstep loans

Ipswich Citizens Advice Bureau has warned people against the intimidating methods of doorstep lenders after reporting an increase in high priority debts.

Most read

Woman seriously hurt after car and cyclist crash in Ipswich Road, Stowmarket

Serious crash. Stock image by Mark Westley Photography.

Video: Cannabis plants removed from roof blaze house in Ipswich

Police have removed cannabis from the scene of a house fire in Reading Road

Suffolk: Newmarket’s darkest hour . . . the day the bombs fell

THEN AND NOW: A clever composite by Mike Mingay, showing 1941 bomb damage in a modern street scene

Hundreds caught skipping two level crossings in Suffolk in one month

Westerfield level crossing. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Opinion: Martin Newell’s Joy of Essex - Our beloved Brian Matthew ensures he is never bigger than the music

Brian Matthew - BBC Radio 2 broadcaster

Suffolk set to see highest temperatures in the UK next week - hotter than Mediterranean!

Felixstowe, pictured on a warm day last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Eating Out in the Broads

cover

Click here to view
the Eating Out
supplement

View

Visit the Broads

cover

Click here to view
the Visit the Broads
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town earn a draw at home to Leeds United, after 1-1 draw

Thumbs up from Freddie Sears to skipper Luke Chambers after Sears had scored the opener to give Ipswich a 1-0 lead in the Ipswich Town v Leeds United (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 18 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

MP Coffey criticises Sizewell C traffic solutions ­– do you agree with her views?

Graphic showing concerns highlighted by Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey over Sizewell C transport options.

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss discusses draw with Leeds United, plus Sears and Huws’ contributions

Luke Chambers is crowded out during against Leeds. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Should Bury St Edmunds be considered Suffolk’s county town?

The Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds, taken in 2016. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Will Mick McCarthy rest flying full-backs Josh Emmanuel and Myles Kenlock for Leeds United test?

Myles Kenlock clears the ball forward at Brighton

Reports of ‘blood and broken glass’ near Silent Street Labour Club in Ipswich

Silent Street, Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24