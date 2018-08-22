Watch loving cats Bart and Lisa - could you give them a new home together?
PUBLISHED: 18:08 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:06 22 August 2018
Archant
Cats Bart and Lisa are inseparable, but their owner couldn’t keep them, so they desperately need a new home where they can stay together. Could you help?
Bart and Lisa came into the care of the Blue Cross rehoming centre in Wherstead in July, and have been waiting for a new home for more than 50 days now.
The owner of the cats, who are ten years old, could no longer look after them due to allergies, so now they need a new home where they can stay together.
Unlike their namesakes in TV show The Simpsons, this Bart and Lisa are a devoted brother-and-sister duo. The close siblings enjoy each other’s company and love to curl up together.
The Blue Cross said they gain confidence and contentment from one another, so it is important for them to find a new home where they will not face separation.
These black-and-white moggies can live with school-age children, cats and dogs.
They are both very affectionate cats and enjoy sitting in a warm lap, so they would love an owner who will make a fuss of them.
If you think you could give them a home, you can learn more about them and fill in a homefinder form at the Blue Cross website.