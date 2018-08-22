Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Watch loving cats Bart and Lisa - could you give them a new home together?

PUBLISHED: 18:08 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:06 22 August 2018

Bart and Lisa at the Blue Cross Rehoming Centre in Suffolk need a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bart and Lisa at the Blue Cross Rehoming Centre in Suffolk need a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Cats Bart and Lisa are inseparable, but their owner couldn’t keep them, so they desperately need a new home where they can stay together. Could you help?

Bart and Lisa came into the care of the Blue Cross rehoming centre in Wherstead in July, and have been waiting for a new home for more than 50 days now.

The owner of the cats, who are ten years old, could no longer look after them due to allergies, so now they need a new home where they can stay together.

Lisa needs a new home wit her brother Bart Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLisa needs a new home wit her brother Bart Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Unlike their namesakes in TV show The Simpsons, this Bart and Lisa are a devoted brother-and-sister duo. The close siblings enjoy each other’s company and love to curl up together.

The Blue Cross said they gain confidence and contentment from one another, so it is important for them to find a new home where they will not face separation.

Bart needs a new home with his sister Lisa Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBart needs a new home with his sister Lisa Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

These black-and-white moggies can live with school-age children, cats and dogs.

They are both very affectionate cats and enjoy sitting in a warm lap, so they would love an owner who will make a fuss of them.

Francine Cotton from the Blue Cross with Bart, who needs a home with his sister Lisa Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFrancine Cotton from the Blue Cross with Bart, who needs a home with his sister Lisa Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

If you think you could give them a home, you can learn more about them and fill in a homefinder form at the Blue Cross website.

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

20:44 Adam Howlett
The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

The A14 Orwell Bridge has been reopened to traffic following a serious collision which left three people seriously injured.

Badwell Ash church and numerous vehicles damaged in spate of vandalism in west Suffolk

17:40 Adam Howlett
St Mary's Church in Badwell Ash was damaged, along with a number of vehicles, during a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police are investigating a spate of vandalism in west Suffolk - where a village church and numerous cars are thought to have been fired at with a BB or air rifle.

Half-naked woman assaulted police officer trying to protect her modesty

17:31 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A half naked woman who kicked a police officer who tried to cover her with a blanket to protect her modesty has been jailed for nine months.

Suffolk nightclub DJ cleared of sex assault

17:27 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk nightclub DJ who denied sexually assaulting a woman while she was asleep has been unanimously cleared by a jury.

Second World War unexploded mortar detonated on beach by bomb disposal unit

17:15 Conor Matchett
The mortar found in Walberswick. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

An unexploded Second World War mortar was detonated on a Suffolk beach after being discovered while a trench was being dug.

‘It helped save his life’ - Dramatic kite-surfer rescue shows importance of sea safety

16:50 Andrew Hirst
The Aldeburgh RNLI launched the all-weather lifeboat Freddie Cooper during the rescue Picture: TONY PICK

Lifesavers are urging kite-surfers and coastal adventurers to take proper precautions when visiting the seaside this bank holiday weekend.

Gang of fraudsters who conned elderly victims found guilty after trial

16:06 Michael Steward
The gang were found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex fraudsters who targeted elderly victims and demanded extortionate amounts of money for unnecessary home improvement work to fund lavish lifestyles have been convicted.

Most read

Updated: A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich’s 2-0 defeat at Derby

Bartosz Bialkowski collapses to the floor after being beaten by Joe Ledley's deflected shot at Derby Picture Pagepix

Updated: Arrests made after two incidents involving suspected illegal immigrants

The River Orwell at Woolverstone Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is escorted through Suffolk

Drivers can expect delays as abnormal load is transported through county STOCK PHOTO

‘We’ve just spoken about belief again’ – Hurst frustrated after defeat at Derby

A relaxed Paul Hurst during the warm-up at Derby Picture Pagepix

‘It’s not a pub garden’: Military heritage association angry with council over memorial garden use

Clifford Hall, historian, at the war memorial in the Abbey Gardens Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24