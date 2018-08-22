Video

Watch loving cats Bart and Lisa - could you give them a new home together?

Bart and Lisa at the Blue Cross Rehoming Centre in Suffolk need a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Cats Bart and Lisa are inseparable, but their owner couldn’t keep them, so they desperately need a new home where they can stay together. Could you help?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bart and Lisa came into the care of the Blue Cross rehoming centre in Wherstead in July, and have been waiting for a new home for more than 50 days now.

The owner of the cats, who are ten years old, could no longer look after them due to allergies, so now they need a new home where they can stay together.

Lisa needs a new home wit her brother Bart Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lisa needs a new home wit her brother Bart Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Unlike their namesakes in TV show The Simpsons, this Bart and Lisa are a devoted brother-and-sister duo. The close siblings enjoy each other’s company and love to curl up together.

The Blue Cross said they gain confidence and contentment from one another, so it is important for them to find a new home where they will not face separation.

Bart needs a new home with his sister Lisa Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bart needs a new home with his sister Lisa Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

These black-and-white moggies can live with school-age children, cats and dogs.

They are both very affectionate cats and enjoy sitting in a warm lap, so they would love an owner who will make a fuss of them.

Francine Cotton from the Blue Cross with Bart, who needs a home with his sister Lisa Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Francine Cotton from the Blue Cross with Bart, who needs a home with his sister Lisa Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

If you think you could give them a home, you can learn more about them and fill in a homefinder form at the Blue Cross website.