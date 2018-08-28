Heavy Rain

Mum’s anger after cat killed on ‘racetrack’ road

PUBLISHED: 16:57 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:02 30 October 2018

Mandy Cross with a picture of her cat, Billy, who was hit by a car this summer Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A devastated mum-of-four is demanding action over a busy Ipswich road she claims is used as a racetrack by drivers.

The mum-of-four wants action to be taken Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe mum-of-four wants action to be taken Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mandy Cross, who lives in Cauldwell Hall Road, wants to start a campaign after two of her cats were seriously hurt.

The 52-year-old’s pet cat Billy was hit and killed this summer, while another of her animals suffered a broken jaw.

“Caudwell Hall Road is being used as a racetrack – especially at night,” she said. “The fact cats have been killed along here is just heartbreaking. Billy, one of my cats was only five and he was hit by a car and died in the summer.

“My neighbours are also really worried and another cat was found dead just this weekend.”

The 52-year-old pictured with one of her other cats Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe 52-year-old pictured with one of her other cats Picture: RACHEL EDGE

While Ms Cross acknowledges that Cauldwell Hall Road is busy, she claims motorists are going too fast.

“It’s a 30mph limit here and you hear tyres screeching all the time,” she said.

“There are three sets of traffic lights and I’ve noticed people speeding up when they’re about to turn red.

“It’s devastating losing a cat like that and I don’t want families to keep losing their animals because of this.

Cauldwell Hall Road, which Ms Cross claims is used as a racetrack Picture: RACHEL EDGECauldwell Hall Road, which Ms Cross claims is used as a racetrack Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“Yes cats are independent animals but I genuinely believe if people stopped driving at speed it wouldn’t be as bad.”

Ward councillor Adam Leeder said while he hasn’t received specific reports, he lives nearby and knows parts of the ward experience issues at night.

“I live nearby and know there are parts of the ward used as a rat run, especially at night,” he said.

“I am sad to hear about this lady’s loss and I would encourage her to report her concerns so action can be taken.”

Meanwhile, a police spokesman said: “While Cauldwell Hall Road in Ipswich hasn’t been highlighted to us as a problem area for motoring offences, we would like to remind motorists that speeding in general is one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision.

“Motorists should also remember that speed limits are in place for a reason and the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road.

“However, drivers shouldn’t use these limits as targets; there are always other factors to consider including other road users, levels of traffic and weather conditions.

“The faster you are travelling, the less time you have to react to the unexpected and stop safely.”

