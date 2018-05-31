Assault at Clacton leisure centre leaves police officer with fractured eye socket and nose

Do you recognise this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection with an assault on an police officer in Clacton Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault on a police officer in Clacton.

The assault, on Saturday August 18, left the officer with a fractured eye socket and a fractured nose.

Police were called to Clacton Leisure Centre, in Vista Road, at around 11.45pm on Saturday to reports of a man acting suspiciously.

While making enquiries close to the football pitches, an officer stopped a man and was assaulted.

Following the assault, the man fled the scene.

If you recognise the man pictured or have any other information about the incident please call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 42/119502/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org