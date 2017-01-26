CCTV images issued in police investigation into armed robbery at Colchester McColl’s

Essex Police officers have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an armed robbery in Colchester.

A man carrying a knife threatened staff at the McColl’s newsagent in St Christopher Road at around 7.45pm on Friday, January 20, and demanded cash from them.

An Essex Police spokesman said they got away with a three-figure sum of money.

Now, officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, recognises the man in the CCTV image or has any other relevant information to get in touch by calling Colchester Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

