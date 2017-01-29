CCTV picture released after bag stolen from parked Clacton car

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with theft from a car in Clacton. Archant

A CCTV photograph has been published on Sunday (January 29) by Essex detectives investigating a theft from a parked car in Clacton.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They report a work bag which contained documents and around £700-worth of equipment was taken in the theft.

Officers were called to Hampstead Avenue, which is a residential street off St John’s Road in the town, three weeks ago on Sunday, January 8, after the victim, who is a man in his 40s, reported the crime.

He found his work bag was missing from his dark green Vauxhall Insignia at around 1.20am.

Police released the picture on Sunday morning and said it was a man they would like to speak with in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises this man or has more information about the incident was asked by the officers to call Pc Groves at Clacton Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.